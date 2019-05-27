×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India: 3 pertinent areas India need to address in the warm-up match

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
254   //    27 May 2019, 22:06 IST

Ravindra Jadeja Vs New Zealand
Ravindra Jadeja Vs New Zealand

India’s abject showing against New Zealand in their first warm-up game at the World Cup 2019 was 2018 England all over again. An innocuous batting performance, one that saw the top order fall apart like a house of cards, broke the sense of invincibility surrounding the Indian team as they subsequently went on to lose by 6 wickets.

It was not just the defeat but the agonizing manner in which it came about was what was a massive setback for the Indian team. They were demolished on the day, yet again falling to the fast, swinging and bouncing ball that peppered their batsmen. In a repeat of his 5-21 heroic against India from the fourth ODI in New Zealand, Trent Boult was relentless, using all his guile and trickery to emulate yet another terrific performance.

His 4-33 spell not only ripped through the Indian line-up but brought into light all the glaring weaknesses which continue to remain unanswered by the team management. Ahead of their final practice match against Bangladesh, the Asian giants have one last chance to iron out the pertinent issues and help embed a dependable equation which can take them to the pinnacle this tournament. 

Here's a look at 3 such pertinent issues:

#1 Whom to select in the second spinning slot?

While Kuldeep Yadav continued to be a bitter disappointment against New Zealand, failing to work on the areas that saw him come under heavy flak in the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja yet again established his credentials for a permanent spot in the playing XI. Whilst Kuldeep went for 44 runs in his 8 overs, Jadeja’s restrictive line and length on the other end saw him register impressive figures of 1-27 from 7 overs. 

It wasn’t just his bowling that impressed with the all-rounder showing why he takes precedent over everyone else as the finest all-rounder in the unit. Coming in to bat when India found themselves at 81-6, Jadeja was unfazed by the proceedings at the other end. He showed determination and diligence, playing out an astounding inning of 54 to rescue India from their predicament and help the side revive their innings from a point where even 150 looked an improbable ask.

While Kuldeep and Chahal bowled extremely well in unison, the upcoming match could be the decider as to who India should go with to accompany Chahal. Another abysmal showing by Kuldeep could see him sit out and see Jadeja being accorded a well-deserved chance.

#2 Time to break free of the T20 mindset

If the prolonged Indian Premier League schedule hampered the participating players' chances of getting the maximum time to acclimatize themselves for the World Cup, one side who suffered the most was India. They had all their squad partaking in the biggest domestic league in the world, leaving the 15-man squad with the least amount of time to get together as a unit and nail down the perfect possible combination to take them to the pinnacle at the World Cup.

What was the most disheartening thing to see in India’s practice match against New Zealand was the way their batsmen continued to play as if it was a T20 match. Starting from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order to Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni in the middle part, they all were too eager to find the boundary, failing to adapt themselves and craft out a 50-over innings.

Advertisement

Before the World Cup gets under way, India need to iron this out immediately. They need to get back into the groove of ODIs and understand that buying your time out in the middle and keeping your intent in check in the early part of the innings will prove to be fruitful, especially with the new ball frisking around.

#3 The No. 4 conundrum

With Vijay Shankar unfortunately sustaining a hand injury right before the clash against New Zealand and Kedar Jadhav not yet fully fit, India failed to address the biggest burning question ahead of the World Cup. In lieu of that, they decided to try out KL Rahul at number 4, and it was a big failure with the batsman showing that on overseas pitches he’s virtually non-existent. 

With KL Rahul ruled out for the slot and MS Dhoni unlikely to be elevated to the position, it’s time for India to give Dinesh Karthik a green signal for that spot if Vijay Shankar is kept out against Bangladesh as a precaution. In the scenario that Shankar returns, India will undoubtedly send him in the spot and try to figure out who they will go in with in the long run.

No matter how flat, tepid and perfect these pitches are for batting, India know they are in for a real scare if their top three are sent to the pavilion cheaply. It makes this facet take precedence over any other issue and the sooner India can address it, the better it is for them.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Match Details

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, Match 10: Bangladesh Vs India

Date And Time: 28th May, Tuesday- 3:00pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Television: Star Sports 1, Hindi/HD

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Dinesh Karthik ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
India vs New Zealand ODIs, 2019: 3 areas of concern for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 things India need to try in the warm-up fixtures
RELATED STORY
3 instances when an underdog team stunned India in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
India's World Cup dress rehearsal: 3 Check-boxes India need to tick 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - Top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can provide the X-factor for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Concerns that India should iron out in the warm-up games
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: The contest in numbers
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs Bangladesh matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us