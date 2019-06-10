×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar proves to be the biggest positive for India from the Australia match

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
255   //    10 Jun 2019, 07:55 IST

Bhuvi picked up the key wickets of Smith and Stoinis in the same over to end Australia's hopes
Bhuvi picked up the key wickets of Smith and Stoinis in the same over to end Australia's hopes

India outclassed Australia in batting and bowling and displayed an equally comparable display of top-notch fielding in their second successive win in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Of course, after such a big win, there are several positives that can be taken for the winning team. In this case, Shikhar Dhawan coming back to the kind of form he so regularly shows in the ICC events is great news for India.

So is the performance of Kohli, who may not have played a fluent innings, but chipped in with a crucial knock which will do his confidence a world of good going further into the tournament. Chahal and Kuldeep too bowled very well in tandem.

But the biggest positive for India was possibly the bowling performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On air, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly too seemed to suggest that he was a bit surprised by the selection of Bhuvneshwar over Mohammed Shami. In an earlier article, I too had felt that Shami would be a better choice against Australia.

But Bhuvneshwar proved his detractors wrong through a terrific bowling performance. His opening spell, in tandem with Bumrah, ensured that the explosive Australian opening pair of Warner and Finch could not get off to a fast start.

Later on in the innings when he was brought in to attack with a well set Smith beginning to let loose, Bhuvi snarled the dangerous looking batsman and Stoinis in one over, effectively ending any hope of a miraculous Australian victory.

His bowling figures of three wickets for 50 runs were by far the best by an Indian bowler, in the match.

The Indian captain must also be given a lot of credit for persisting with Bhuvneshwar, even when many cricket pundits wanted Shami in the side.

This decision eventually proved to be a master stroke. However, one would like to end with a caveat that the captain and team management should be flexible in their team selection, going forward.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: One change India should make for the Australia match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India beat Australia by 36 runs to register their 2nd win 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Australian players that India must be wary of
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, IND vs AUS, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 takeaways for the Indian team from the warm-up matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Yesterday
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us