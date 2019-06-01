×
World Cup 2019: Brendon McCullum predicts where each team will finish in the points table

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
15   //    01 Jun 2019, 08:14 IST

Brendon McCullum (Righ
Brendon McCullum (Right)

What’s the story?

Former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum makes bold predictions about each team in the World Cup 2019. McCullum predicted where each team will finish in the points table at the end of the six weeks of cricket extravaganza.

In case you didn’t know?

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup is already underway in England and Wales. There has been quite a buzz surrounding the mega-event, with cricket pundits making predictions ahead of the tournament for their likely four Semi-Finalists at the end of the league games.

The heart of the matter

Like every other cricket expert, Brendon McCullum also revealed the teams he thinks might go far in this tournament. In fact, he posted a picture on Instagram, predicting where each team is likely to finish in the points table.

McCullum seemed convinced with England’s recent form, rating them as likely table-toppers to qualify for the semis with eight wins from their nine games. According to him, India will take the second spot with eight wins, while the Aussies might end up losing three games against India, Pakistan and West Indies, thereby finishing sixth in the league stage.


In the most interesting circumstances, the 37-year old thinks that four teams including New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies, might have to battle for the final spot in the last four. He believes that each of these teams will tie on their points with five wins and the team with a better NRR (Net Run Rate) will go through. Being a former Blackcaps’ player, he wants the Kiwis to have a bit of luck in their favour and enter the semi-finals.

He was of the view that Afghanistan will finish higher than Sri Lankan and Bangladesh and couldn’t really choose any winner from the clash between West Indies and Sri Lanka. 

What’s next?

It will be fascinating to see whether he gets any close to his predictions about any of the teams. While anybody would bank upon the top three, it is really bold to make predictions about the rest of the teams in the points table.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Brendon McCullum Cricket News Today
