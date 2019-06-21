×
World Cup 2019: David Warner, the comeback king

Mustafa Ismail
ANALYST
Feature
23   //    21 Jun 2019, 02:41 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Despite a scintillating IPL, many questions were asked of David Warner before the start of World Cup 2019. Could he perform on the biggest stage in cricket for his national side? Could he put aside all the negativity from the last year?

Halfway into the tournament, Warner is now the leading run scorer with 447 runs which includes two big hundreds. His latest century was a lively 166 against Bangladesh in Nottingham.

We always knew the southpaw's exhilarating ability to take the game away from the opposition, but now we also have to applaud his mental strength. To come back after a controversy that shook the country and led to a one-year ban, and to perform in this manner, is spectacular to say the least.

There was criticism directed at Warner for starting his innings off slowly against the likes of India and Pakistan. You could call it rust or World Cup pressure, but with the innings against Bangladesh he has proved that he can turn on the destructive switch at will. 

Even though he was striking at under a run a ball in the early part of his innings, once his eye was in he brought out his full array of shots and decimated the Bangladesh bowling lineup.

Warner's 166 off 147 deliveries included five sixes and 14 fours, which shows that he is striking the ball superbly. If he continues in this vein then Australia have every chance of lifting the World Cup. 

Australia's bowling options apart from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are a tad weak compared to other teams, but they still manage to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Starc's wicket of Tamim Iqbal came at a crucial point in the game. Yes Australia had the luxury of runs on the board, but you still need to go out there and pick up wickets.

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

All of Australia's batsmen are in decent form and when you have Warner blazing away at the top it always gives you the advantage against opposition teams in pressure games. On paper, India and England might be stronger than Australia, and India already have a win over them, but one thing the team from Down Under has is fantastic mental strength. 

The likes of Smith, Warner, Starc and Maxwell have all won a World Cup previously, and that experience will surely leave them in good stead going into the knockout games.

After one year of misery, Australian cricket has turned full circle and now the team is looking like the Australia of old. They might not be the outright favourites and there are still a few weaknesses, particularly in their bowling attack, but with their ruthless mentality, the World Cup trophy is not too far away.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket David Warner
Fetching more content...
