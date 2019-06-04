×
World Cup 2019: Design of India’s rumored Orange kit revealed; Virat Kohli and co could sport the jersey against England

Gautam Kapoor
News
2.06K   //    04 Jun 2019, 17:12 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

With South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan all unveiling their away kits as per the latest ICC guidelines for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India remain the only country to come up with their newest design. It’s being heavily speculated that the newest Indian kit will be worked around a darker shade of blue than the home shirts with bright orange featuring heavily in the shirt.

And we finally have the first images of what is said to be the reported kit for India at the World Cup with news agency IANS releasing an image of what is reportedly said to be the design for the country’s away kit at the showpiece tournament. Staying true to widespread speculations, the back part of the kit is fully decked out in a bright hue of orange as per the image, a massive contrast to the distinctive blue we are used to seeing the Indian team adorn whenever they take to the field.


India's Reported Design For The Away Kit

Although yet to be officially confirmed by the BCCI, this is the first image of the perspective kit by a reliable agency. India will be donning their new colours when they take on England on June 30 with the host nation having the opportunity to wear the same colours in all their matches.

Along with England, New Zealand(black), West Indies(maroon) and Australia(yellow) also didn’t have the need to come out with away kits owing to them having unique base colours incorporated into their home kits. Pakistan(green) also don’t need to come out with a secondary kit given they are not classified as the away side in matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Whilst we are yet to have an official release of the ICC away kit, the Indian team are currently indulging in hectic training sessions ahead of their opening encounter. The side will be beginning their campaign in their impending clash against South Africa at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday. Elsewhere, South Africa have endured their worst start to a World Cup after slumping to defeats against England and Bangladesh in their opening two fixtures.

Also read: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament, South Africa name Beuran Hendricks as replacement

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Indian Cricket Team
