World Cup 2019: The current team is the best in India’s cricketing history

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
28   //    11 Jul 2019, 06:56 IST

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

India’s semi-final loss at the World Cup was unexpected, and left a billion plus people disappointed. There is no getting away from this fact.

But even at this time, fans must not lose sight of the larger picture. The current Indian team, especially the ODI side, is most definitely the best unit in the country's illustrious cricketing history.

It’s true that this Kohli-led Indian team could not bring home the World Cup, nor has it won any big global event in the last few years.

But it enters into all such tournaments as one of the favourites, if not the team that many predict to go on and lift the trophy. In the last four years, the Indian fans have been accustomed to the new found status of their national team.

Never before in the country's cricketing history, has the Indian team been accorded with that kind of respect. The 1983 World Cup winning team, despite its victory, was not considered the best unit in the world. It was in fact not even one of the top three teams at the time.

Dhoni-led 2011 World Cup winning team may be considered as a contender for the best Indian team ever. But it must be noted that the said team was not winning as regularly, nor was it as consistent for years, leading into the World Cup, as the current crop is.

As an Indian fan, I would rather have a team whose odd defeat comes as a shock, rather than a title-winning run that surprises me.

The Indian team may have faltered on the D-day, but even then, the tremendous fight back it showed, makes any fan proud of the outfit.

Rohit Sharma has had phenomenal tournament, with a record five centuries. In the intervening years between the 2015 and 2019 editions, his batting feats are exceptional, perhaps just a shade below those of his captain, Virat Kohli.

Apart from Kohli and Sharma as the world's two best ODI batsmen, in Jasprit Bumrah, India has arguably the best bowler in the world.

These three exceptional talents have been performing consistently over a period of time. Bumrah, if he remains fit, will be an asset to this Indian team for many years to come.

Kohli and Rohit will certainly be around for at least five to six years, and will most likely play pertinent roles in the 2023 world cup, where India is the host nation!

So, cheer up Indian fans. As for World Cup history, we are still the best Asian side. We have won more World Cups than other cricketing nations, except Australia. We are the best Asian team historically, and it’s going to stay that way.

This Indian team has the core of a very strong side. They will enter into future tournaments as favourites, and titles are bound to come, sooner rather than later. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
