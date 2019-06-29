World Cup 2019: England all-rounder sounds warning to Virat Kohli ahead of hosts' upcoming clash against India

West Indies v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has claimed that he will be hoping to get Virat Kohli's wicket when India take on England on Sunday. The player also admitted that his IPL teammate's wicket would mean a lot to him.

In case you didn't know...

India will take on England in a highly anticipated clash at Edgbaston on Sunday. A high-voltage fixture is definitely on the cards, as both teams, being pre-tournament favorites, are locking horns against each other. It goes without saying that the clash will play a key role in determining the group standings.

Currently, India are second on the points table with five wins out of six, whereas England sit on fourth spot with four wins from seven matches. A win for India will confirm a spot in the semi-final.

The heart of the matter

The hosts will be under huge pressure to secure a win, having lost two consecutive matches following their positive start to the tournament. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament so far and England will have to be at their very best to trigger an upset.

Moeen Ali, speaking ahead of the game, lifted the lid on his desire to claim the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and more. He said:

"I have seen this first hand playing alongside Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League. We have known each other since our under-19 days but over the past couple of years, at Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have become good friends."

"I don’t want to pump his tyres up too much before a big game but he is a motivated, driven and dedicated cricketer."

"Virat knows he’s there to score runs for India, while I’m here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it."

What's next?

The India-England clash, taking place on Sunday, promises to be a mouthwatering contest. Post that, England's final group stage fixture will be against New Zealand, on 3 July.