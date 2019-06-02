×
World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
30   //    02 Jun 2019, 21:43 IST

England leads Pakistan 53-31 in the head to head in ODIs.
England leads Pakistan 53-31 in the head to head in ODIs.

The sixth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see hosts England take on Pakistan. England, who won their first match of the competition against South Africa, will be looking to keeping their winning streak alive.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to get their first points on the board. In the past, England and Pakistan have played 87 ODIs against each other, with England leading Pakistan 53-31 in the head to head (three of the matches ended without a result).

England and Pakistan have crossed paths nine times in the World Cup, with both the teams winning four matches apiece (one match produced no result).

However, in World Cups hosted by England, the two sides have faced each other thrice, with England emerging victorious on all three occasions.

Pakistan's greatest moment in the World Cup came against England in 1992 when they defeated them in the finals to win their maiden trophy.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

444/3 by England in 2016 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

74 all out by Pakistan in 1992 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

991 runs scored by Javed Miandad of Pakistan is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

171 by Alex Hales of England in 2016 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

34 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 

centuries scored by Alex Hales (Eng), Alastair Cook (Eng), Jos Buttler (Eng), Jason Roy (Eng), Kevin Pietersen (Eng), Marcus Trescothick (Eng), Nick Knight (Eng) and Kamran Akmal (Pak) each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

10 half-centuries scored by Javed Miandad is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

26 sixes hit by Jos Buttler is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

34 wickets taken by Shoaib Akhtar (Pak) and Shahid Afridi (Pak) each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

7/36 by Waqar Younis of Pakistan in 2001 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

25 dismissals by Moin Khan of Pakistan is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

4 dismissals by Moin Khan (Pak) in 2000 and by Alec Stewart (Eng) in 2001 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

13 catches by Younis Khan of Pakistan is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

