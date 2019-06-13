×
World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: 5 players to watch out for

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
87   //    13 Jun 2019, 02:04 IST

The West Indian cricket team
The West Indian cricket team

Hosts England will play against the West Indies on 14 June. It will be a clash between two of the most exciting teams in the world.

England have won two of their three matches at the World Cup 2019 so far. They dominated their previous match against Bangladesh, posting 386-6 before restricting their opponents to 280 runs.

The West Indies’ campaign has been one of mixed fortunes. They won by seven wickets against Pakistan in their first game, bowling out the opposition for 107 before romping home in only 13.4 overs. They then lost against Australia by 15 runs in their second match. Their most recent clash against South Africa was abandoned due to rain.

Both teams boast strong batting line-ups. It will probably be a high-scoring match with a lot of runs. Let us look at five players who have the potential to stand out in Friday’s match.

#5 Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell
Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is one of the most flamboyant players in the tournament. He has become well-known for his wicket-celebrations; the bowler faces the dressing-room each time after taking a wicket and salutes.

The reason for the salute is his profession. Cottrell is a soldier for the Jamaican Defence Force and by saluting he shows respect for them.

Cottrell throws back his head after saluting and roars in undisguised delight. The celebration shows how passionate the 29-year-old is about his cricket.

Cottrell has had a good World Cup so far. He took 1-18 versus Pakistan in the West Indies’ first game and followed it up with 2-56 against Australia. 

He opened the bowling in Sunday’s rained-out match against South Africa. Cottrell took both wickets to reduce the opposition to 29-2 before rain intervened. He troubled the Proteas batsmen with his left-arm bowling.

The West Indian will be more than a handful against England if he keeps up his rhythm.

 




