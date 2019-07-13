World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: 3 key battles to watch out for

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England take on New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday. Neither side has won the prestigious tournament before and will be eager to get their hands on the trophy. Eoin Morgan's England appear to be the favourites but one cannot write New Zealand as of yet.

The Kane Williamson-led side is well and truly capable of punching above their weight, as they showed against India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford. It will be an exciting match between two of the top sides at this World Cup and we pick out three key battles within it.

1) Kane Williamson vs Jofra Archer

Kane Williamson hits a square cut against India

Although New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson struggled a bit on his way to a 95-ball 67 against India in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, he still remains their number one batsman. Williamson has shown time and again why he is rated as one of the best in the world in any format at the moment. He consistently notches up big scores which help his side garner wins.

On Sunday, Williamson will be up against the Barbados-born English fast bowler Jofra Archer at Lord's. Archer has been a revelation in this tournament and comes into this game on the back of a two-wicket haul against Australia in the second semifinal at Edgbaston. Archer can provide quite a challenge to the in-form Williamson.

2) Jason Roy vs Trent Boult

Jason Roy goes for a big one against Australia

Jason Roy, who was fined for showing dissent towards the umpire for wrongly adjudging him as out in the second semifinal against Australia at Edgbaston, is the trump card for England at the top of the order. The Surrey man is an explosive player who can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few overs.

On Sunday, Roy will square off against the master of modern-day swing bowling, Trent Boult. Boult, who was responsible for plotting India's fall in the first semifinal at Old Trafford, will be licking his lips to have a go against Roy, who is known for throwing his arms at everything within touching distance outside the off stump. This battle will be one worth watching.

3) Joe Root vs Matt Henry

Joe Root pulling

England's Test captain Joe Root has been in fine nick this World Cup and stands fourth in the list of leading run-getters, behind Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Shakib Al Hasan. Root is another classy player who can squeeze out runs from under the opposition's nose on any given day. He has been an extremely consistent player for England.

At Lord's on Sunday, Root will face up to New Zealand's 27-year-old fast bowler Matt Henry, who comes into this game on the back of a crucial three-wicket haul against India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford. Henry is quick and can bowl with a scrambled seam which makes him highly effective. This will be a lip-smacking contest.