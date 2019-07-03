World Cup 2019: Five big stars who have disappointed at the tournament

Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle

With just five games left in the group stage, the teams other than Australia and India who will qualify for the knock-outs are pretty obvious. Australia, India, England and New Zealand will be the four semi-finalists barring a spectacular series of events unfolding. Teams have struggled in this World Cup because of the poor run of their star players on the biggest stage. It is one of the reasons but not the only reason. Australia (already qualified) and New Zealand who have are almost certain to qualify also have issues in their batting department. In the following sides, we have discussed 5 star players who have not tasted enough success in the twelfth edition of the World Cup.

#5 Martin Guptill:

Martin Guptill

New Zealand, one of the most consistent teams in the World Cup with the second best win percentage would have hoped a lot from Martin Guptill. The attacking opener who is the second leading run-scorer for the Blackcaps in the World Cup has let down his team in the tournament so far.

The highest run-getter of World Cup 2015, Guptill has accumulated only 158 runs with an average of less than 27 and two golden ducks in 7 matches so far. He has always been a match-winner for his country and the fans expect Guptill to perform in the same way. The 32-year-old batsman has been so poor that James Neesham, their middle-order batsman has outscored him. Also, Guptill is just three runs ahead of Colin de Grandhome who plays as a finisher. The dashing opener has failed to solve the batting woes of the Kiwis as he has got out in Powerplay four out of seven times.

New Zealand, the second worst batting team in this tournament are only better than Sri Lanka. They have been almost one-man army - Kane Williamson with the willow. The Blackcaps need the services of their star players like Guptill to do well moving ahead in the tournament.

