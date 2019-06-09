×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Five surprises from the first week of the tournament

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    09 Jun 2019, 17:36 IST

West Indies is surprising everyone with quick bouncers
West Indies is surprising everyone with quick bouncers

The first week of the ICC Cricket World Cup is over and we have witnessed some good quality cricket. There were some one-sided games whereas some went down to the wire. There have been some great performances in the first week by both the batsmen and the bowlers. We have not only seen a lot of runs from the bat but also a lot of wickets from the bowlers.

New Zealand and their neighbours Australia have just started from where they left in the last World Cup as both the teams are sitting in the top half of the table after winning their opening games. India might have started their campaign late but they started on the right note after defeating South Africa. Most of the other teams are stuck in the middle whereas South Africa and Afghanistan have lost all their games.

After a successful first week, the tournament will head into the second week with lots to look forward to. But before moving forward, let’s have a look at the five surprises which we saw in the first week of the World Cup.

#1 Imran Tahir bowling the first over of the World Cup

The World Cup started with a surprise as Imran Tahir bowled the first over
The World Cup started with a surprise as Imran Tahir bowled the first over

2019 World Cup started with a surprise when South Africa captain Faf du Plessis handed the ball to Imran Tahir to bowl the first over of the World Cup. It came as a surprise on two counts. Firstly, South Africa had two great pacers in Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi who are accustomed to open the bowling. Not only that but also it was an early start and Faf had mentioned at the toss that there will be something for the fast bowlers in the pitch.

It also became the first instance of a spinner bowling the first ball of the World Cup. Faf later mentioned that the 40-year-old was bought to surprise the English opening pair of Jason Roy and Johnny Bairstow. The England openers definitely didn’t see this coming and as a result, Bairstow was dismissed in the first over. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a golden duck on due to a surprising move from the South African captain.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Imran Tahir Mohammad Nabi ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Beware of the Cornered Tiger
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, England Vs Pakistan: Why England will win the match 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, Eng vs Pak: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One change Pakistan must make against England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan - Three key battles that cannot be missed
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Innings Over
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us