World Cup 2019: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin backs India to win the title

West Indies v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story?

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has hailed the performance of the current Indian squad as part of the ongoing World Cup 2019, stating that they will remain unbeaten till the end of the World Cup final.

Azharuddin also explained why England will not be able to qualify for the semi-finals despite boasting of a superior squad.

In case you didn’t know…

India came out as winners after inflicting a crushing defeat to the West Indies in the 34th match of World Cup at the Old Trafford that ensured that the Virat Kohli-led side remained unbeaten in this tournament.

As a result of their win, India have virtually sealed their place in the semi-finals.They are now second in the points table with 11 points from six matches. On the other hand, the defeat against India leaves West Indies with no chance of qualifying for the last four and they have just 3 points after seven matches.

The heart of the matter

India have enjoyed a formidable run in the ongoing World Cup, having beaten all their oppositions with only one game against New Zealand washed out due to incessant rains.

Rohit Sharma has looked in the best of form amongst the batsmen with 338 runs from five matches at an average of 84.50 while Virat Kohli has 316 runs from five games, averaging 63.20.

On the bowling front, tweaker Yuzvendra Chahal has led the way with 10 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah is second on the list with nine wickets at an economy of 4.45.

At the back of India's dominating show in the World Cup thus far, former Indian skipper Azharuddin believes that India will stay unbeaten and will go all the way to win the cup.

Speaking in an interview, Azharuddin said:

"India will be unbeaten till the 14th (July), I think. It appears that way. It looks like that. India are a very happy team. Everybody is performing. I don't see any reason why can't go all the way."

He also explained why England will fail to reach the semi-finals.

"England's morale is down. They have a very good side but I think they are struggling. They won't even qualify for the semi-final. That would be a disappointment."

What's next?

India are certainly on the path of claiming a spot in the semifinal but will face a stern test when they face off against hosts England in both the teams' upcoming encounter on Sunday, June 30th at Edgbaston, Birmingham.