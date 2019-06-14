×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Four factors to be considered to address weather interruptions 

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
295   //    14 Jun 2019, 20:10 IST

India vs New Zealand was the 4th washout of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India vs New Zealand was the 4th washout of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC World Cup is under way in England and Wales, with 10 teams battling it out amongst themselves for the most coveted trophy in the sport. Being a quadrennial event, it promises huge excitement for the cricketing fraternity to watch the best of the class lock horns with each other over a course of one and a half months. This edition, too, has produced some riveting cricket, but some matches have been impacted by the weather conditions in UK.

As per forecasts, this year, the month is set to be the wettest June ever in England, even posing dangers for floods in the country. Rain has also played spoilsport in the biggest cricketing tournament, with 3 matches already being abandoned, and one ending in a no-result, at the expense of the fans and players.

This is a record for the most number of matches with no-result in a single edition of the World Cup, with the tournament still being half-way. In addition to this, there have been certain procedural anomalies, due to which the clash between India and New Zealand could not materialise, adding to the agony of the viewers.

Here are a few factors which should be given due importance in a global cricketing tournament.

#1 The venue and scheduling

Image result for match abandoned due to rain champions trophy

Cricket is a game whose dynamics are heavily dependent upon the weather conditions prevailing in the ground. While cold conditions are favourable for swing, a moist outfield is beneficial for the batsmen. Weather also has a considerable amount of impact on the pitch. This makes it one of the most integral factors to be considered before organising a tournament.

England and Wales were awarded the hosting rights of the 2019 World Cup way back in 2006, as per the rotational policy of ICC, wherein every cricketing bloc gets the opportunity to host the World Cup at least once in 20 years. However, considering the unpredictable English weather or the way rain played spoilsport in Champions Trophy just a couple of years ago during the same time period. It resulted in Australia being eliminated majorly due to abandoned games, cricket's apex body could have reconsidered their opinion, in favour of the sport.

At the least, they could have rescheduled the tournament, organising it in early May, or postponing it to August, when the chances of rain were possibly lesser. It would be a real shame if the weather conditions deny a team a chance to make it to the next stage of the World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly World Cup 2019 Schedule & Time Table
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 18, India vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How ICC made a humongous blunder by having no reserve days
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the previous World Cup encounters between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand (13th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the fourth game has been called off in last one week | India vs New Zeland
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: A deeper look into what should be an enthralling contest
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India v New Zealand: 2 players who could have a big say in the result
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who should replace Shikhar Dhawan for the match against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 New Zealand players India need to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The star-studded showdown between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 155/1 (24.0 ov)
LIVE
England need 58 runs to won from 26.0 overs
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us