World Cup 2019: Four reasons why the tournament has been low-scoring

Pakistan was bowled out by West Indies for the score of 105

ICC had decided to stick with only 10 teams for this World Cup, in order to eradicate the matches which dislodged the interest of the fans. Flat decks were to be prepared, in order to generate some high-scoring thrillers. Much to the disappointment of the cricketing fraternity, this hasn't been the case so far.

There have been plenty of one-sided affairs, and most of them have seen a team knocking out its opposition for a below-par total. One can't rule out the extraordinary effort from the bowlers, but at the same time, the quality of batting have also helped their cause.

As the tournament progresses, it is necessary that the batsmen step up, so that there is at least a healthy competition between the two teams. Let us take a look at those 4 reasons, which have resulted in some one-sided low scoring matches.

#1 Not building the innings properly

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

To put on a good total, one needs to be cautious in the beginning, accelerate a bit in the middle overs, and switch to power-hitting in the end. In the first two phases, you actually set the tone for the death overs. But most of the teams have handled all the three phases with the same kind of approach.

Most of the teams that have been bundled out for low scores have lost 3-4 wickets in the powerplay itself. The wickets have often fallen in a bundle, due to the lack of partnerships. As a result, the pressure has fallen on the lower middle order and the tailenders, to which they have succumbed.

The teams can learn from the template set by India, who were cautious in the beginning, and followed it up with some hard-hitting towards the end of the match. The way batsmen rotated the strike to see off the threat posed by Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris was exceptionally good.

