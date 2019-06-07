×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Four reasons why the tournament has been low-scoring

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
368   //    07 Jun 2019, 09:35 IST

Pakistan was bowled out by West Indies for the score of 105
Pakistan was bowled out by West Indies for the score of 105

ICC had decided to stick with only 10 teams for this World Cup, in order to eradicate the matches which dislodged the interest of the fans. Flat decks were to be prepared, in order to generate some high-scoring thrillers. Much to the disappointment of the cricketing fraternity, this hasn't been the case so far.

There have been plenty of one-sided affairs, and most of them have seen a team knocking out its opposition for a below-par total. One can't rule out the extraordinary effort from the bowlers, but at the same time, the quality of batting have also helped their cause.

As the tournament progresses, it is necessary that the batsmen step up, so that there is at least a healthy competition between the two teams. Let us take a look at those 4 reasons, which have resulted in some one-sided low scoring matches.

#1 Not building the innings properly

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

To put on a good total, one needs to be cautious in the beginning, accelerate a bit in the middle overs, and switch to power-hitting in the end. In the first two phases, you actually set the tone for the death overs. But most of the teams have handled all the three phases with the same kind of approach.

Most of the teams that have been bundled out for low scores have lost 3-4 wickets in the powerplay itself. The wickets have often fallen in a bundle, due to the lack of partnerships. As a result, the pressure has fallen on the lower middle order and the tailenders, to which they have succumbed.

The teams can learn from the template set by India, who were cautious in the beginning, and followed it up with some hard-hitting towards the end of the match. The way batsmen rotated the strike to see off the threat posed by Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris was exceptionally good.

Also read - Cricket world cup winners captains list

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup schedule, points table, news, World cup most runs, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Najibullah Zadran 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why India hold the edge over South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ranking the four best spinners in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India defeated South Africa 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why Dinesh Karthik could be an ideal fit for the No.4 spot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Four fan favorites who will be missed in this tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The veteran XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 key take-aways for India from their first match of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Today, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us