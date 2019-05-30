×
World Cup 2019: Hosts England register thumping 104-run win over South Africa in opener

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
30 May 2019, 22:52 IST

England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England defeated South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019 played at the Oval, London on Thursday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first. The decision paid off as Imran Tahir dismissed Jonny Bairstow off the 2nd ball of the match. Jason Roy and Joe Root then steadied the England innings, putting pressure on the South African bowling line up.

After the powerplay overs, Roy and Root continued to put the South African bowling line-up under pressure. Roy reached his half-century off 51 balls while Joe Root completed his fifty off 56 balls.

Just when things were looking dangerous for South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo got the breakthrough, dismissing Roy for 54.

Kagiso Rabada then dismissed the other well-set batsman Root for 51. Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan though showed their class by taking on the South African bowling. Morgan played with attacking intent, reaching his fifty off 50 balls while Stokes reached the milestone off 46 balls.

Imran Tahir got South Africa back in the game by dismissing Morgan for 57. The South African bowlers fought back brilliantly in the death overs, Lungi Ngidi dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttler for 18. South Africa gave away just 76 runs and took 4 wickets in the last 10 overs, restricting England to 311 for 8 at the end of 50 overs.

Chasing 312 runs to win, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock began steadily. However, Amla was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer.

De Kock and Aiden Markram played a few good shots but Archer soon sent Markram back to the pavilion. He then got the wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis as well with a well-directed short ball.

After the powerplay overs, de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen looked to steady the South African innings by milking the bowling. However, Liam Plunkett put England firmly in control by dismissing de Kock for 68.

JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius were then dismissed in quick succession as South Africa suffered a collapse. Van der Dussen reached his fifty off 56 balls but Archer returned to dismiss him as well, all but ending South Africa's hopes.

Hashim Amla then returned to the crease but could not produce anything special. Ben Stokes picked up the last 2 wickets to help England register a thumping 104-run win.

Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Leisure Reading
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Today
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
