×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: How David Warner has been able to silence the doubters and propel Australia forward

Tom Pritchard
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
99   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:31 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Much of the talk heading into the World Cup 2019 centered around two players returning to the Australian team after a period out of the game for the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

David Warner and Steve Smith, two of the most well-known players in the Australian squad, were banned from international and domestic for 12 months for their roles in the scandal. There had been calls in some parts for the pair to be overlooked when it came to selection for the game's showpiece tournament.

But both were included, and Warner has gone on to rack up some big-hitting, eye-catching knocks as his team look destined to secure a top four finish and qualify for the semi-finals. Warner cracked an astonishing 166 off 147 balls against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, hitting 14 fours and five sixes along the way.

It has been knocks like these that have helped to silence those who felt it necessary to voice their discontent towards Warner at the start of the tournament. While supporters of the game are free to think what they like, there is a time and place for it, and it didn't sit right that certain fans waited for a World Cup game - a career highlight for players - to do so.

Warner's ability has never been in doubt, of course, and he has produced many high class innings in the past. But few will come close to what he has been able to achieve in this tournament.

It is normal to expect that the Paddington-born opener will be under pressure to score runs at the top of the order, and that's a pressure he will be used to dealing with. However, the added scrutiny that has come from his critics has undoubtedly made things tougher for him.

So to be able to perform in the way he has so far is a real testament to his mental fortitude, as well as the belief he has in himself to go out to the middle and make valuable contributions for his team.

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Advertisement

His knock against the Tigers took him to the top of the run chart for the tournament - he now has 447 in total. He could conceivably usurp the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs - set during the 2003 World Cup - with a maximum of six games still left to play.

If he were to do so, it would surely go down as one of the great achievements the sport has seen, when you add up everything that has been stacked against the Aussie.

Should the 32-year-old be able to continue hitting of this quality, there will be few that would bet against Australia going all the way and lifting the famous trophy at Lords on July 14.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Will Australia be able to fit Smith and Warner into the side?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: David Warner gifts his 'Man of the Match' award to a young fan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia Vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XI and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Steve Smith and David Warner welcomed with chants of 'cheat' by English crowd
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The turning point in India vs. Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka: 3 players who can win the game for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia Vs West Indies: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 136/2 (23.1 ov)
LIVE
Bangladesh need 246 runs to won from 26.5 overs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us