World Cup 2019: How David Warner has been able to silence the doubters and propel Australia forward

Tom Pritchard FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Jun 2019, 20:31 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Much of the talk heading into the World Cup 2019 centered around two players returning to the Australian team after a period out of the game for the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

David Warner and Steve Smith, two of the most well-known players in the Australian squad, were banned from international and domestic for 12 months for their roles in the scandal. There had been calls in some parts for the pair to be overlooked when it came to selection for the game's showpiece tournament.

But both were included, and Warner has gone on to rack up some big-hitting, eye-catching knocks as his team look destined to secure a top four finish and qualify for the semi-finals. Warner cracked an astonishing 166 off 147 balls against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, hitting 14 fours and five sixes along the way.

David Warner at #CWC19



Top run-scorer ✅

Highest individual score ✅

Biggest partnership ✅



What a tournament he's having! #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/bm3BR1u3ME — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019

It has been knocks like these that have helped to silence those who felt it necessary to voice their discontent towards Warner at the start of the tournament. While supporters of the game are free to think what they like, there is a time and place for it, and it didn't sit right that certain fans waited for a World Cup game - a career highlight for players - to do so.

Warner's ability has never been in doubt, of course, and he has produced many high class innings in the past. But few will come close to what he has been able to achieve in this tournament.

It is normal to expect that the Paddington-born opener will be under pressure to score runs at the top of the order, and that's a pressure he will be used to dealing with. However, the added scrutiny that has come from his critics has undoubtedly made things tougher for him.

So to be able to perform in the way he has so far is a real testament to his mental fortitude, as well as the belief he has in himself to go out to the middle and make valuable contributions for his team.

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

His knock against the Tigers took him to the top of the run chart for the tournament - he now has 447 in total. He could conceivably usurp the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs - set during the 2003 World Cup - with a maximum of six games still left to play.

If he were to do so, it would surely go down as one of the great achievements the sport has seen, when you add up everything that has been stacked against the Aussie.

Should the 32-year-old be able to continue hitting of this quality, there will be few that would bet against Australia going all the way and lifting the famous trophy at Lords on July 14.