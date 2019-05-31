World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir makes unique World Cup record

Imran Tahir

What's the story?

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir became the first ever spinner to bowl the first over of a World Cup.

In case you don't know...

The inaugural match of the World Cup 2019 was played between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, on Thursday. Defeating South Africa by 104 runs, the co-hosts started the tournament on a winning note.

The heart of the matter

South African skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against England. Du Plessis surprised everyone by handing the ball to Tahir to bowl the first over against the attacking English openers. The surprising gamble paid off as Tahir dismissed the dangerous English opener Jonny Bairstow in the first over.

Du Plessis' move was surprising but it was tactically correct, specifically against Bairstow. In his debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Bairstow struggled against spinners. The dashing opener was dismissed by spinners seven times, including five ocassions against leg-spinners. He got out against a pacer only once in IPL 2019. Despite facing issues against spinners, Bairstow tasted a lot of success in the IPL as he amassed 445 runs in only 10 innings, with an excellent strike-rate of about 157.

Despite losing their first wicket early, the strong batting unit of England scored 311 runs against South Africa. All-rounder Ben Stokes with 89 runs was the highest scorer for the co-hosts. Chasing the big target, the Proteas were all-out for 207 runs in just 39.5 overs.

South Africa will wish that their experienced pacer Dale Steyn will be fit for the next game as his inclusion will definitely boost their bowling attack.

What's next?

After losing their first game against England, South Africa will play their next match against Bangladesh on 2nd June at the same venue.