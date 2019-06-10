World Cup 2019: India beat Australia by 36 runs to register their 2nd win

India beat Australia by 36 runs to register their 2nd win of ICC World Cup 2019

India defeated Australia by 36 runs to register their 2nd successive win of ICC World Cup 2019 played at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got off to a cautious start against Australia new ball bowlers. At the end of 10 overs, both openers took India to 41 for 0.

Both openers then took charge and played with positive intent putting pressure on Australian bowlers. Dhawan reached his fifty off 53 balls followed by Rohit Sharma, who took 61 balls for his fifty.

Nathan Coulter-Nile got the breakthrough dismissing Rohit Sharma for 57. Rohit and Dhawan added 127 runs for the opening wicket. Dhawan played with positive intent and reached his century off 95 balls. Dhawan was dismissed for a brilliant 117 by Mitchell Starc. Kohli and Dhawan added 93 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Promoted to number 4, Hardik Pandya came to the crease and put the Australian bowlers under immense pressure. On the other hand, Kohli reached his fifty off 55 balls. Pandya was dismissed for a quick-fire 48 off 27 balls and added 81 runs for the 3rd wicket. MS Dhoni joined in the party with 27 off 14 balls, adding 37 runs for the 4th wicket. KL Rahul also scored a quick-fire 11 off 3 balls to help India post a massive total of 352 for 5 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 353 runs to win, Aaron Finch and David Warner began cautiously. At the end of 10 overs, Australia were 48 for 0.

A brilliant run out by Kedar Jadhav ended Aaron Finch's innings for 36. Finch and Warner added 61 runs for the opening wicket. Steve Smith came to the crease and took time to settle. Warner reached his fifty off 77 balls. As things were looking dangerous for India, Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough dismissing David Warner for 56. Warner and Smith added 72 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Bumrah then dismissed Khawaja for 42. Smith reached his fifty off 60 balls. Khawaja and Smith added 69 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and accelerated the scoring rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis in the same over to dent Australia's chase. Yuzvendra Chahal then dismissed Maxwell for 28 runs.

Alex Carey played his shots and made a superb fifty. Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding with the ball. Australia tried their best but the target was beyond their reach. In the end, they were bowled out for 316 ru.

Brief scores: India 352 for 5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Hardik Pandya 48, Marcus Stoinis 2/62) beat Australia 316 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 69, Warner 56, Alex Carey 55*, Bumrah 3/61, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/50, Chahal 2/62) by 36 runs.