World Cup 2019: India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in the 2nd warm-up game 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
129   //    29 May 2019, 03:55 IST

India v Bangladesh – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
India v Bangladesh – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

India defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs in their 2nd warm-up game played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and decided to field first. India lost an early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan as he was dismissed for just 1. At the end of 10 overs, the Men in Blue scored 34 for 1.

After the power play overs, Rubel Hossain dismissed Rohit Sharma for 19. Coming at number 4, KL Rahul played with positive intent and made the batting look easy. He reached his half-century off 45 balls.

On the other hand, the Indian team lost wickets of Virat Kohli for 47 and then Vijay Shankar for 2. MS Dhoni and KL Rahul joined together to put pressure back on the Bangladesh bowling line up.

MS Dhoni reached his fifty off 40 balls while Rahul reached his century off 94 balls and was dismissed by Sabbir Rahman for 108. KL Rahul and MS Dhoni added 164 runs for the 5th wicket.

Hardik Pandya came to the crease and scored a quick-fire 21 off 11 balls. MS Dhoni reached his century off 73 balls. Hardik and MS Dhoni added 59 runs for the 6th wicket. India posted a massive total of 359 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 360 runs to win, Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar got the team off to a steady start adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan off successive deliveries. At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh were 49 for 2.

After the power play overs, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim played with positive intent and showed their class. Das reached his fifty off 64 balls while Rahim also completed his fifty off 58 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough by dismissing Liton Das for 73. Liton Das and Rahim added 120 runs for the 3rd wicket. Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting line up by picking wickets at regular intervals. Mehidy Miraz Hasan scored 27 but India registered a thumping 95-run win, as they bowled out Bangladesh for 265 in 49.3 overs.

Brief scores: India 359 for 7 in 50 overs (MS Dhoni 113, KL Rahul 108, Rubel Hossain 2/62, Shakib Al Hasan 2/58) beat Bangladesh 264 in 49.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 90, Liton Das 73, Kuldeep Yadav 3/47, Chahal 3/55, Bumrah 2/25) by 95 runs.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Fetching more content...
