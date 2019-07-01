World Cup 2019: India's ideal lineup for their game against Bangladesh

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 442 // 01 Jul 2019, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Bhuvi get back into playing XI?

India suffered their first defeat in the tournament on Sunday at the hands of the English team. Team India is yet to mathematically confirm their spot in semi-finals. They will be looking to get back into winning ways when they face Bangladesh team on 2nd July, in match number 40 of ICC World Cup 2019. This will be India's penultimate match before the knock out stages.

Edgbaston, Birmingham is going to host this crucial match. India played their previous match against England at the same venue so they might have a better understanding of the pitch and playing conditions.

India is currently in the second position in the points table whereas Bangladesh is placed 6th. Bangladesh needs to win this contest in order to stay in contention for a semi-final spot. On the other hand, a win in this match will confirm a place in the semi-finals for India.

The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham seemed to have gotten slower as the game progresses so both the teams might look to bat first on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shami once again showcased his wicket-taking abilities by picking up a fifer against England. He has picked up 13 wickets from just 3 matches. Even though he picked crucial wickets, Shami failed to contain runs in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah was his usual self and was easily the best bowler on the day.

In the batting department, Rohit Sharma scored his third century of the tournament but could not take India home during the chase. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya also played decent knocks. India made a forced change in the last match as Rishabh Pant came into the playing XI for injured Vijay Shankar. Now that Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the tournament, team management might give Rishabh Pant a few more opportunities in the middle order.

The names Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja might be considered by team management while selecting playing XI for the upcoming match. Both of them provide the right balance to the XI. Chahal who conceded 88 runs in the last match might make way for Jadeja. Apart from one change, India might continue with the same combination for their next match.

India's ideal XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah