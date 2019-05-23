World Cup 2019: India to reportedly sport secondary orange-dominated jersey for away fixtures

Indian Cricket Team jersey

What’s the story?

Indian team would not be seen in their traditional light blue jersey in all matches of the World Cup as ICC plans to introduce home and away kits in the upcoming tournament. This new rule means that we will see India wearing a new-look orange-dominated jersey for the matches against England and Afghanistan.

In case you didn’t know...

With the hosts England, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka all having blue as their preferred colour for jerseys, the ICC has planned to introduce the concept of home and away kits. This concept is already prevalent in football.

The heart of the matter

This newly introduced rule means that other teams who sport blue jerseys shall have to change their colours for matches involving England. As per sources, India have chosen orange as an away kit. The yet-to-be-released kit will see India wear a darker blue in the front, with orange dominating the sleeves and the back. The fixture against Afghanistan on the 22nd June and England on 30th June would also see India sporting the away jersey.

India will continue to wear blue in other group matches. Against Sri Lanka on the 6th of July, India will take the field in the new jersey as they are listed as the home team for this match.

Although the move to adopt orange may come as a surprise to many, as per the sources, there have been talks to include the colour for the last six months.

What’s next?

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup kicks off on 30th May with the hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening encounter at the Oval. India begin their pursuit for a third World Cup title with a game against South Africa on 5th June.