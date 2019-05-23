×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: India to reportedly sport secondary orange-dominated jersey for away fixtures

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.84K   //    23 May 2019, 23:39 IST

Indian Cricket Team jersey
Indian Cricket Team jersey

What’s the story?

Indian team would not be seen in their traditional light blue jersey in all matches of the World Cup as ICC plans to introduce home and away kits in the upcoming tournament. This new rule means that we will see India wearing a new-look orange-dominated jersey for the matches against England and Afghanistan.

In case you didn’t know...

With the hosts England, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka all having blue as their preferred colour for jerseys, the ICC has planned to introduce the concept of home and away kits. This concept is already prevalent in football.

The heart of the matter

This newly introduced rule means that other teams who sport blue jerseys shall have to change their colours for matches involving England. As per sources, India have chosen orange as an away kit. The yet-to-be-released kit will see India wear a darker blue in the front, with orange dominating the sleeves and the back. The fixture against Afghanistan on the 22nd June and England on 30th June would also see India sporting the away jersey.

India will continue to wear blue in other group matches. Against Sri Lanka on the 6th of July, India will take the field in the new jersey as they are listed as the home team for this match.

Although the move to adopt orange may come as a surprise to many, as per the sources, there have been talks to include the colour for the last six months.

What’s next?

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup kicks off on 30th May with the hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening encounter at the Oval. India begin their pursuit for a third World Cup title with a game against South Africa on 5th June.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team ICC
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: WAGs can reportedly join the Indian team after the first match
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 wicket-keepers who could be match-winners for their teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Headingley
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who could be the 'X-factor' for their respective teams
RELATED STORY
All about the coaches of World Cup participating nations
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen to watch out for at the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us