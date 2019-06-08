World Cup 2019: India vs Australia ODI stats

Rohit Sharma's 209 is the highest individual score in India vs Australia ODIs.

India take on Australia in their second match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Till date, these two teams have met in 136 ODIs, with Australia leading India 77-49 head-to-head. They have also been involved in ten matches which ended in a No Result.

In the World Cup, these two teams have played each other 11 times, where Australia have won eight matches, and India have won three. These two teams also met in the final of the World Cup in 2003. Australia won that match and went on to lift their third World Cup trophy. Australia also hold a 2-1 advantage over India in World Cup matches in England.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

383/6 by India in 2013 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

63 all out by India in 1981 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

3077 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

209 by Rohit Sharma in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

87 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

9 centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

15 half-centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

69 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

55 wickets taken by Brett Lee is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

6/27 by Murali Kartik in 2007 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

21 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

4 five-wicket hauls taken by Brett Lee is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

79 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

6 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist in 2007 and again in 2008 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

31 catches by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches by Michael Clarke in 2004 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.