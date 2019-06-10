World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Dhawan and Kohli's brilliance with the bat helps India thrash Australia
A match between India and Australia is always a blockbuster encounter. The stakes were even higher in this match because both the teams were among pre-tournament favourites. Both the teams were coming into this match with a 100% record in the tournament till now.
Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which looked like one on the slower side. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took their time on the crease before going for the big shots. The pair put up an opening partnership of 127 runs which put India in a great position.
Dhawan kicked on to complete his century, while Kohli took his time on the other end. India promoted Hardik Pandya to increase the flow of runs and he did his job. The right-handed batsman scored 48 off just 27 balls to take India's score past 300. Kohli joined the party as he played some brilliant shots in slog overs. Cameos from MS Dhoni and KL Rahul helped India post a target of more than 350.
Australia got off to a tentative start as David Warner searched for timing. On the other hand, Aaron Finch was looking much better but he was run out going for a double. Steve Smith built a decent partnership with Warner but the required run rate kept rising. Warner lost his wicket trying to change gears.
Smith held one end while the likes of Usman Khwaja and Glenn Maxwell showed intent to chase the huge target. But Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals to disrupt the momentum of the defending champions.
Alex Carey tried his best as he scored a brilliant half-century but there was no one to support him from the other end. Eventually, India won the match by 36 runs to make it two wins in a row which would make them really happy. On the other hand, Australia will lament the fact that they left it too late.
Let us see how Twitter reacted to a brilliant performance from the Indian team.