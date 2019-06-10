×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Dhawan and Kohli's brilliance with the bat helps India thrash Australia 

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
2.04K   //    10 Jun 2019, 00:01 IST

India vs Australia
India vs Australia

A match between India and Australia is always a blockbuster encounter. The stakes were even higher in this match because both the teams were among pre-tournament favourites. Both the teams were coming into this match with a 100% record in the tournament till now.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which looked like one on the slower side. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took their time on the crease before going for the big shots. The pair put up an opening partnership of 127 runs which put India in a great position.

Dhawan kicked on to complete his century, while Kohli took his time on the other end. India promoted Hardik Pandya to increase the flow of runs and he did his job. The right-handed batsman scored 48 off just 27 balls to take India's score past 300. Kohli joined the party as he played some brilliant shots in slog overs. Cameos from MS Dhoni and KL Rahul helped India post a target of more than 350.

Australia got off to a tentative start as David Warner searched for timing. On the other hand, Aaron Finch was looking much better but he was run out going for a double. Steve Smith built a decent partnership with Warner but the required run rate kept rising. Warner lost his wicket trying to change gears.

Smith held one end while the likes of Usman Khwaja and Glenn Maxwell showed intent to chase the huge target. But Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals to disrupt the momentum of the defending champions.

Alex Carey tried his best as he scored a brilliant half-century but there was no one to support him from the other end. Eventually, India won the match by 36 runs to make it two wins in a row which would make them really happy. On the other hand, Australia will lament the fact that they left it too late.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to a brilliant performance from the Indian team.

Advertisement
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 5 best encounters between India and Australia in the history of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 key battles that could decide the outcome of India vs Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia captain Aaron Finch on World Cup test against India | Press conference video
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record | India vs Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Australia's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Today
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us