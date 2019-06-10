World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Dhawan and Kohli's brilliance with the bat helps India thrash Australia

India vs Australia

A match between India and Australia is always a blockbuster encounter. The stakes were even higher in this match because both the teams were among pre-tournament favourites. Both the teams were coming into this match with a 100% record in the tournament till now.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which looked like one on the slower side. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took their time on the crease before going for the big shots. The pair put up an opening partnership of 127 runs which put India in a great position.

Dhawan kicked on to complete his century, while Kohli took his time on the other end. India promoted Hardik Pandya to increase the flow of runs and he did his job. The right-handed batsman scored 48 off just 27 balls to take India's score past 300. Kohli joined the party as he played some brilliant shots in slog overs. Cameos from MS Dhoni and KL Rahul helped India post a target of more than 350.

Australia got off to a tentative start as David Warner searched for timing. On the other hand, Aaron Finch was looking much better but he was run out going for a double. Steve Smith built a decent partnership with Warner but the required run rate kept rising. Warner lost his wicket trying to change gears.

Smith held one end while the likes of Usman Khwaja and Glenn Maxwell showed intent to chase the huge target. But Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals to disrupt the momentum of the defending champions.

Alex Carey tried his best as he scored a brilliant half-century but there was no one to support him from the other end. Eventually, India won the match by 36 runs to make it two wins in a row which would make them really happy. On the other hand, Australia will lament the fact that they left it too late.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to a brilliant performance from the Indian team.

Maza aa gaya. Well done Team India. Bossed the game completely and a super victory . #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/8cpbKLNy9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2019

Best team in the tournament so far ... #India #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

Australia lost only 4 games in last 48 World Cup matches and two of them came against India... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 9, 2019

Wow. How good is this from Virat Kohli? Steve Smith is sent to field on the boundary, and immediately cops the most hideous boos from the Indian fans. So Kohli turns to that stand and gestures for them to clap Smith. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GBTPaolOXh — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) June 9, 2019

Jadeja takes the most important catch of the match without even playing the match. 'Sir' Jadeja for a reason. #INDvAUS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2019

CLINICALLY CLINICAL TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳 !!!#INDvAUS — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 9, 2019

Commanding, convincing and well executed. A thoroughly professional display by #TeamIndia to make it 2/2 wins. Way to go!! #INDvAUS #WC2019 pic.twitter.com/kYJ57StgdX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 9, 2019

The 86 off 44 balls between Pandya, Dhoni and Rahul was probably the difference eventually. And I thought Bhuvneshwar was excellent. I was a sceptic, to be honest, but delighted for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019

So 15 overs to go and Bumrah will bowl 6 of those and the fifth bowler has bowled out. I think that's very well planned by Virat and Team #IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 9, 2019

- India's 50th ODI win over Australia.

- it was Australia's first ODI defeat after winning 10 in a row. Their last defeat came at Ranchi on 8 Mar 2019.

- Aus 1st #CWC defeat after winning 8 in a row. Last lost to NZ at Auckland in 2015 by 1 wkt

#CWC19 #CWC2019 #IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 9, 2019

1999 - Aus beat Ind - became champions later

2003 - Aus beat Ind - champions

2011 - Ind beat Aus - champions

2015 - Aus beat Ind - champions



2019 - Ind beat Aus - ??? — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 9, 2019

It was India that ended Australia’s run of 16 consecutive Test wins in 2001.

It was India that ended Australia’s run of 16 consecutive Test wins in 2008.

It is India to have ended Australia’s run of 19 consecutive successful chases in World Cup.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 9, 2019

33 batsmen out bowled in this World Cup so far. 5 times the bails have neglected to fall off. That is an 87% success rate. Disappointing if you're a bail, I imagine. You want to be up in the high 99s. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 9, 2019