World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan - 3 key encounters crucial for each side’s fortunes in the match

Gautam Kapoor
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Jun 2019, 08:00 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

There is perhaps a bigger and more revered rivalry in not just cricket but the entire sporting fraternity which accords a higher stature than India vs Pakistan. The most competitive and feisty rivalry by some distance, this clash between the two fierce Indian rivals always makes the world stand up and take notice.

And when these two sides are squaring off against each other on the grandest stage of it all, the stakes and intensity are going step to be stepped up a notch. Facing off today in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India and Pakistan are set to regale us in a humdinger of an encounter, one where the tempers will fly and no stone will be left unturned to get the better of the other side.

Ahead of this engrossing and enthralling encounter, we take a look at the key battles which will subsequently shape up the match. From Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, we take a look at how these worldclass performers will play a key role for their side.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Mohammad Amir

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

We begin our key battles with two players who are not only quintessential to their team’s performances but arguably the finest players in their facet at the showpiece tournament till now. In Virat Kohli taking on Mohammad Amir, we have on our hands an extremely enticing battle, one which will determine how the match takes course for either side.

At number 3, Kohli is the fulcrum of the Indian side and in such a high octane match, the level of his performance is only going to go up. He loves taking the pressure on himself and emerging as the match winner for his side and the identity this encounter holds is only going to make him hungrier to deliver a momentous knock for his coveted bat.

If anyone can rile up Kohli, it’s going to be Amir. He has undoubtedly been Pakistan’s best bet in the pace department, a bowler who has tried his best despite having no support from the other end. Ranked second in the list of wicket takers, Amir who was a last minute pick by his board has shown just why he’s regarded so highly.

His 5 wicket haul against Australia was one befitting of his superior skill set, reaffirming how treacherous a bowler he is to come up against.

Against Kohli, Amir knows the only area he can target is his helmet or peg away at a fifth-stump line with his over the wicket angle. The Indian captain has just the slightest chink in his artillery, his aberration towards the ball which grows up suddenly at him and is directed towards his legside, or ones that consistently move away from him.



