World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: 3 players who can win the game for India

India v Pakistan- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India take on Pakistan in the most anticipated of all clashes at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 22nd game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday. Virat Kohli's men come into this game having taken a point from their washed out encounter with New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham while Pakistan were humbled by Australia in their previous game.

While there are chances of the match being washed out with heavy predictions of rain forthcoming, India remain firm favourites both on paper and in reality. India enjoy a 6-0 win advantage in World Cup history against Pakistan, and will be keen to maintain their winning run.

In light of the upcoming encounter, here are three players who can win the game for India on Sunday.

#1 Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has been a brilliant white ball cricketer and is perhaps the best batsman in the world in limited overs cricket today. Kohli notched up 82 against Australia in India's previous World Cup game under difficult circumstances and surely he will be banked on to put up a top show against Pakistan on Sunday.

Kohli was not at his best against Australia but he has that special ability to notch up runs even when his form is below par. Kohli averages 45.90 against Pakistan and will undoubtedly hold the key in the middle overs.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes into this game on the back of a brilliant 48 he scored off just 27 balls against Australia at The Oval last Sunday. Pandya is a fantastic all-rounder who offers his captain a variety of options both with bat and ball in hand.

Pandya averages 41.33 from four innings in 2019 and will be the key for India with his ability to decimate the opposite bowling attacks. With some fine hitting form behind him, Pandya will need to contribute on both fronts that can have a direct impact on the outcome of the game.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal will be key for India

28-year-old leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be a surprise package that India put up against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday. Pakistan batsmen are good players of spin but Chahal is someone who can cast a web around them.

Chahal already has six wickets from two matches at an economy of under 6 RPO and is a wily customer, who is capable of tormenting the opposition with his bag of tricks. Chahal likes to get inside the minds of the opposition batsmen and wreak havoc.

Skipper Virat Kohli will have to use Chahal's ten overs judiciously and space them evenly if he intends to dent Pakistan with his ace spinner.