World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
381   //    15 Jun 2019, 10:30 IST

India vs Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup
India vs Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup

16th June 2019 will see one of the most anticipated matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup - India vs Pakistan. At present India is fourth on the table after three matches and Pakistan is at eighth after four matches.

This will be the 132nd ODI being played between these two countries. In the past 131 matches, it is Pakistan who leads India 73-54 head to head. Four of their matches ended in a no-result. But when it comes to the World Cup it is India who has always emerged victorious against matches. India has a 6-0 win record against Pakistan in the World Cup.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

356/9 by India in 2005 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

79 all out by India in 1978 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

2526 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

194 by Saeed Anwar in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player in a match between these two teams.

65 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 

centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Salman Butt is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

16 half-centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

60 wickets taken by Wasim Akram is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

7/37 by Aaqib Javed in 1991 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

17 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

3 five-wicket hauls taken by Aaqib Javed is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

71 dismissals by Moin Khan is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Nayan Mongia in 1996 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

44 catches by Mohammad Azharuddin is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

catches by Sunil Gavaskar in 1985, Mohammad Azharuddin in 1997, Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and Younis Khan in 2005 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.







Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Wasim Akram IND vs PAK World Cup Head to Head Stats & History India Cricket World Cup Team Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
