World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Pace batteries to lock horns in helpful conditions

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
34   //    16 Jun 2019, 01:58 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Some are predicting that a different sport will be played once the India and Pakistan teams turn up at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. That sport, swimming, has been the unlikely star of memes concerning the ICC World Cup 2019 after unseasonal rains and lack of reserve days have transformed the apex tournament into a damp affair.

Rains are, unfortunately, forecast again for this battle between neighbors and eternal rivals, intensified further by political and military upheavals. The weather may well turn out to be the unwanted star of the show in this emotional and historical encounter.

However, hope springs eternal for sports fans, and in the event that we do get action, the proceedings on the field promise to throw up their share of intriguing battles. Even though India, who hold a formidable 6-0 record against Pakistan in the World Cup, will enter as firm favorites after their impressive start to the tournament, the mercurial Pakistanis can beat anyone on their day.

An unlikely battle

Sachin Tendulkar, while recounting his immaculate 98 against the same rivals in the 2003 World Cup, said the players hardly slept the previous night. Much of that fear might have been engendered by the fearsome Pakistani pace trio of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

As things transpired, Tendulkar dominated the rival pacers, going after them with signature square-cuts and cover drives. But over the years this key game has typically seen a rivalry between the formidable Pakistan pacers and the star-studded Indian batsmen.

In years past India had no match for the pace bowling wizards from Pakistan, who had wreaked havoc by mastering the dark art of reverse swing. Even the presence of competent fast bowlers in Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan did little to change that equation.

While the legendary exploits of Imran, Waqar, Wasim and even Akhtar have left an indelible mark on the annals of cricket history, Pakistan continue to have a brilliant pace attack that can be all the more vicious in the helpful conditions of Manchester.

The wily Wahab Riaz was at his best against favorites England earlier in the tournament and his left-handed cutters and swingers stifled the star batsmen of the host nation. Another left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir picked up a five-for against Australia in his ongoing quest for redemption. Even Shaheen Afridi can give the Indian batsmen trouble with his nip and pace.

India, however, have developed a battery of dexterous pacers themselves in recent years. Jasprit Bumrah, with his unusual action and razor-sharp seamers, is one of the best exponents of his craft - something he has already put to good use in India's victories over South Africa and Australia. He has already picked up five wickets in the tournament to send an unmistakable warning to the rest of the teams.

Bumrah is ably complemented by the natural swing and pernicious line and length offered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is always difficult to get away. If the conditions are helpful, captain Virat Kohli has promised the inclusion of another strike bowling pacer in Mohammed Shami, who can be devastating on his day.

For once, the Indian pacers can rival their neighbors in terms of quality. And there is potential for a fierce rivalry between the pace batteries of the two sides, which could have a telling impact on the game.

With India boasting of a much more illustrious batting order featuring the likes of the top batsman in the world (Kohli) and modern great Rohit Sharma, the onus would be on the Pakistan pacers to give their team the best possible chance of gaining a foothold in the match.

India, on the other hand, will look to make early dents into the Pakistan top order with their swing bowling, in conditions that promise substantial help for a pace attack.

Old Trafford seems set for a mouth-watering clash between sub-continental pacers under the grey skies of Manchester. Now we just have to hope that the rain stays away.

Advertisement
