World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Records and Stats from Rohit Sharma's 140-run knock

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Stats
563   //    16 Jun 2019, 19:15 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma has been in stellar form in the ongoing World Cup 2019 and has looked in top nick at the top of the order for India. Sharma commenced the tournament with a match-winning unbeaten 122 against South Africa and followed it up with a 70-ball 57 against Australia.

In the lead up to the game against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma was bound to play a huge role at the top, with Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury. With a century against Pakistan, Sharma has certainly stamped his dominance in this edition of the World Cup.

His two hundreds and a fifty from his three innings at the ongoing cricket mega-event has substantially repaid the faith that the country and fans of cricket all over the globe had placed in him.

Sharma's hundred against Pakistan, a stark contrast to his century against South Africa, saw the opener get off the blocks rather quickly as he notched up his fifty from just 34 balls and continued on his good run, bringing up his hundred off 85 balls.

His role in India's winning streak has been immense and if India are to have a higher probability of winning the Cup for the third time, then Sharma's form would play a key role in ensuring that.

At the back of a scintillating 113-ball 140, here are some interesting statistics from Rohit Sharma's top knock.

1 - Rohit Sharma's 140 against Pakistan today is his first century against Pakistan in the World Cup in two appearances, and his third hundred in World Cup cricket overall. In his previous appearance against the subcontinental neighbors he had managed just 15 in the 'Pool B' match at the 2015 event.

3 - Rohit is now tied third, along with his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, in the list of Indians with the most World Cup hundreds. The list is led by Sachin Tendulkar with 6 hundreds, while Sourav Ganguly comes in second with four.

7 - Rohit's 140 is the 7th highest score by an Indian at the World Cup. The list is led by Sourav Ganguly who's 183, against Sri Lanka in 1999, still remains as the highest score in a World Cup game by an Indian batsman.

28 - This is the 28th hundred scored by an Indian in World Cup cricket.

140 - This is Rohit's highest score in World Cup cricket. His previous best was 137 against Bangladesh at the 2015 edition. This is also the highest individual score in an India-Pakistan match at the World Cup, the previous best was Virat Kohli's 107 in 2015.

