World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies Match Preview
After dodging a bullet against Afghanistan, team India will square off with West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford. Kohli & co will be eyeing to maintain their winning run in this World Cup while the wayward Windies would be hoping to register their second victory in this tournament.
With another victory in the upcoming match, the Indian team will qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Having lost their previous encounter against New Zealand, it’s all but over for the West Indies and they will play for their pride in the remaining campaign. The fans will be in for a treat when the tournament favourites and the underdogs take on each other at Manchester tomorrow.
Match Details
Date: Thursday, 27th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 222
Avg 2nd Innings score: 196
Highest Total: 397/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AFG
Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG
Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Head-to-Head Record
Total: 126
West Indies: 62
India: 59
Tied: 02
N/R: 03
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 08
West Indies: 03
India: 05
Team News
West Indies
- Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup following his injury. Sunil Ambris has been named the replacement.
India
- Rishabh Pant might be given a go in this fixture in place of Vijay Shankar.
Squads
West Indies
Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Key Players
West Indies
- Chris Gayle
- Shai Hope
- Jason Holder
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Probable Playing XI
West Indies
Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Md. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah