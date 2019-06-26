World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies Match Preview

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli have been in fine form with the bat in this World Cup

After dodging a bullet against Afghanistan, team India will square off with West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford. Kohli & co will be eyeing to maintain their winning run in this World Cup while the wayward Windies would be hoping to register their second victory in this tournament.

With another victory in the upcoming match, the Indian team will qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Having lost their previous encounter against New Zealand, it’s all but over for the West Indies and they will play for their pride in the remaining campaign. The fans will be in for a treat when the tournament favourites and the underdogs take on each other at Manchester tomorrow.

Match Details

Date: Thursday, 27th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 222

Avg 2nd Innings score: 196

Highest Total: 397/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AFG

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG

Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 126

West Indies: 62

India: 59

Tied: 02

N/R: 03

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 08

West Indies: 03

India: 05

Team News

West Indies

Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup following his injury. Sunil Ambris has been named the replacement.

India

Rishabh Pant might be given a go in this fixture in place of Vijay Shankar.

Squads

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Key Players

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Shai Hope

Jason Holder

India

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Md. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah