World Cup 2019, India Vs West Indies: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for West Indies

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

With their World Cup campaign hanging by a thread, West Indies will face India in match 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 27.

Their opponent for the day, India can be said to have had a flawless tournament so far even after taking into account the fact that Afghanistan ran them very close. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in terrific form while the bowling attack has arguably been way ahead of their competitors.

On the other hand, West Indies have had a 'so near yet so far' kind of a World Cup. A little bit of luck and better decision making would have had the West Indies in a completely different situation. Even in their last match against New Zealand, both those factors were in play as Carlos Brathwaite and West Indies lost by just an agonizing manner.

They will have to quickly get past such a heart-breaking loss and shift their focus towards the match against India. Not only do the West Indies have to win their remaining games, they also need to depend on other results for any mathematical possibility for semi-final qualification.

In light of the upcoming game between India and West Indies, we have a look at West Indies' predicted playing 11.

Openers

Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris

Chris Gayle will look to entertain his fans as usual in what will one of the last few games of his World Cup career. He scored a superb 87 off 84 balls in the heartbreaking loss against New Zealand and could be a threat to the Indian bowlers.

With Evin Lewis doubtful due to the hamstring injury he suffered against New Zealand, Sunil Ambris might come into the XI for his first game of the World Cup. Ambris himself came into West Indies' World Cup squad only after Andre Russell was ruled out of the tournament. Ambris had a pretty decent tri-series in Ireland prior to the World Cup and can be expected to make an impact.

Middle-Order

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies' middle-order includes three prodigiously talented cricketers in the form of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. While Hope has had an average tournament considering his form in the build-up to the World Cup, Pooran and Hetmyer have exhibited glimpses of their talent on the global stage.

Pooran, in particular, has also shown good temperament and game awareness in this World Cup. On the other hand, Hetmyer put behind a bad start to the World Cup with consecutive fifties. The only thing that has been missing is big knocks and both Hetmyer and Pooran will hope to tick that box against India.

All-Rounders

Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite

Skipper Jason Holder is one of the few West Indian players who is reliable enough under stressful situations. His batting has developed so much that a lot of critics and experts have recommended the idea of him batting higher up the order. At the same time, his bowling has become less suited to ODI cricket.

Fans around the world wondered whether Carlos Brathwaite will ever come up with a knock which will be as good as his exploits on that day in Kolkata. Against New Zealand, Brathwaite arguably bettered that match-winning cameo with one of the best centuries in World Cup history.

His hundred eventually went in vain as he lost his wicket when just five runs were required for an unbelievable comeback win but that won't take anything away from his quality knock.

Bowlers

Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Despite not being an attacking option, Ashley Nurse should keep his place in the side for the sake of control and the only reliable spin option.

The experience could see Kemar Roach hold on to his spot after having an economical spell against New Zealand. He is not the same tearaway quick of the past but the 30-year old can still do some damage with his undoubted quality.

Oshane Thomas will be the X-factor in what can be a one-dimensional West Indian bowling attack. He first introduced himself with his impressive and rapid first spells on the tour to India last year and will be keen on repeating that feat.

The left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will round off West Indies' playing 11. He had a terrific outing against New Zealand as his combination of swing and pace proved to be lethal.

Key Players

Shai Hope- When it comes to technique, Shai Hope is probably the best in the West Indies team. Against a quality bowling attack, Hope will be needed to come up with a big knock. He has a really good record against India with 431 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.87 and West Indies will hope that he continues this record even in this forthcoming match.

The 25-year old from Barbados has been somewhat disappointing in this World Cup with respect to both his consistency and also strike rate and will be looking to make amends.

Sheldon Cottrell- West Indies' left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will have a huge role to play against India. India has a top-heavy batting line up and if ever there is a weakness for them, that would be left-arm pacers. Cottrell has also been an exception with respect to his team's fast bowling attack in terms of consistency. While the others try to bounce the opposition batsmen out, Cottrell tries to successful using his ability to swing the ball.

Predicted Playing 11

Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.