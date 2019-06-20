World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson's century leads New Zealand to thrilling 4-wicket win

Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme

Thanks to an unbeaten century by captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 4 wickets in a 49-over match played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. The match was reduced to 49 overs a side due to rain.

Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a perfect start for the Kiwis as Trent Boult got the early breakthrough, dismissing Quinton de Kock cheaply for 5. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis steadied the innings, and at the end of 10 overs South Africa were 40 for 1.

After the power play, the New Zealand bowlers kept things tight and did not allow the South African batsmen to score runs easily. Lockie Ferguson dismissed Du Plessis with a beauty of a yorker for 23; the experienced duo of Du Plessis and Amla had added 50 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Aiden Markram then came to the crease and struggled to score runs. Meanwhile Amla reached his fifty off 75 balls, before Mitchell Santer dismissed him for 55. Amla and Markram had added 52 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Rassie van der Dussen looked in good touch, and started scoring freely from the start. Colin de Grandhomme then struck by dismissing Markram for 38, after which David Miller supported Van der Dussen well and added 72 runs for the 5th wicket.

Van der Dussen reached his fifty off 56 balls, and his good batting in the last 10 overs helped South Africa post 241 for 6 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 242 in 49 overs, New Zealand lost Colin Munro for 9 off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. The South African bowlers kept the good work going, and at the end of 10 overs the Kiwis were 43 for 1.

After the power play, Martin Guptill played with positive intent while Williamson took some time to settle. Andile Phehlukawyo struck by dismissing Guptill for 35, after he and Williamson had added 60 runs for the 2nd wicket.

From 72 for 1, South Africa reduced New Zealand to 80 for 4. But Williamson and James Neesham steadied the Kiwis innings by taking singles and hitting occasional boundaries.

Williamson played according to the situation while Neesham also showed his ability. Just as things started looking dangerous for South Africa, Chris Morris struck by dismissing Neesham for 23. Williamson and Neesham had added 57 runs for the 5th wicket.

Williamson then reached his fifty off 72 balls, and Colin de Grandhomme put pressure on the South African bowlers with some attacking strokes. The Proteas fielders missed a few chances too, and De Grandhomme reached his fifty off 39 balls.

Lungi Ngidi eventually dismissed De Grandhomme to give South Africa a small chance. But it proved to be too little, too late.

With 8 runs required off 6 balls, Williamson reached his century off 137 balls with a huge six. He then hit the winning runs to help New Zealand win the match by 4 wickets with 3 balls to spare.

Brief scores: New Zealand 245 for 6 in 48.3 overs (Kane Williamson 106*, Colin de Grandhomme 60, Chris Morris 3/49) beat South Africa 241 for 6 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 67*, Hashim Amla 55, Lockie Ferguson 3/59) by 4 wickets.