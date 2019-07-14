×
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the title ?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
266   //    14 Jul 2019, 14:42 IST

Individual stars from eliminated teams are the favorites to win the Man of the Tournament award
Individual stars from eliminated teams are the favorites to win the Man of the Tournament award

The cricket fans bill the ICC Cricket World Cup as the most prestigious and the grandest event in the history of cricket. All budding cricketers have a dream to play for his country in the World Cup. However, very few players make it to the World Cup squad of their respective nation.

After getting an entry into the team’s World Cup squad, the player’s goal gets an upgrade as he tries to do his best for his nation. Besides the team’s success, the player also wishes to add some individual accolades to his name. To win the Man of the Tournament award in a Cricket World Cup is considered being the biggest achievement, and the players who have received that award have become immortal in their nation's cricket history.

There have been a lot of individuals who have shone in the 2019 edition of the Cricket World Cup. With the tournament ending today, let us have a look at the top 3 contenders who may clinch the Man of the Tournament award -

Ben Stokes - England

England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 10, Runs - 381, Average - 54.43, Wickets - 7, Economy Rate - 4.72

English all-rounder, Ben Stokes has been the backbone of his team in the 2019 World Cup. Stokes has emerged as the most complete all-rounder of the World Cup on the back of his tremendous batting, classy bowling and unbelievable fielding. He has hit 381 runs in the 9 innings he has batted. The left-handed batsman has struck 4 fifties in this tournament.

Shifting the focus towards his bowling performances, the right-arm fast-medium bowler has scalped 7 wickets in the 47.5 overs he has bowled. Stokes has provided the right amount of balance to the English team and his performance will have a major impact on today's result.

He will have the responsibility of keeping a check on the run flow in the middle overs, besides playing the finisher's role in the batting department.

Kane Williamson - New Zealand

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Matches - 9, Innings - 8, Runs - 548, Average - 91.33, Fifties - 2, Hundreds -2

New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, has led his team from the front by aggregating 548 runs in just 8 innings. He has a splendid average of 91.33 in this tournament, where he has slammed 2 fifties and 2 hundreds.

Williamson's calm innings in the semifinal match against India allowed New Zealand to post 239 on the board. The right-handed batsman will face the challenge of facing Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid today.

His batting performance and his tactics on the field will be crucial if New Zealand realize their dream of winning the Cricket World Cup.

Rohit Sharma - India

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Matches - 9, Innings - 9, Runs - 648, Average - 81.00, Fifties - 1, Hundreds - 5

The man who carried the entire batting department of team India on his shoulders, Rohit Sharma has a solid chance of capturing the Man of the Tournament award. The Hitman shattered multiple all-time World Cup records while opening the innings for Virat Kohli's side in the 2019 World Cup.

The Indian vice-captain holds the pole position in the list of the highest runs scorers of this tourney. Rohit's 2019 World Cup campaign ended on a disappointing note as he could score only 1 run in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Wild Cards to win the Man of the Tournament Award -

  1. Mitchell Starc, Australia (27 wickets, 2 5-wicket hauls),
  2. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh (606 runs, 11 wickets)

Which player do you think will clinch the Man of the Tournament award? Share your opinions in the comments section below.


