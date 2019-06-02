×
World Cup 2019: Mark Waugh feels India is not a certain semi-finalist

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
518   //    02 Jun 2019, 18:08 IST

Mark Waugh has made a bold call by ruling out India as a semi-final certainty.
Mark Waugh has made a bold call by ruling out India as a semi-final certainty.

What's the news?

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh believes that the Indian team is not certain to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. The Australian legend replied to an Instagram post by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum where he had predicted the tournament's semi-finalists.

In case you didn't know...

Brendon McCullum had posted that England, India and Australia were certain to make semi-finals. He had further written that New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan would be fighting for the fourth position which would be the last knockout spot.

The heart of the matter

Waugh also gave his opinion regarding the prediction made by McCullum. The former Australian batsman appreciated McCullum's prediction by calling it a good summary of the anticipated results of the tournament. However, Waugh wanted to differ with New Zealand superstar with one point. He feels that Australia and England are the only two certain semi-finalists in the tournament.

The Australian legend, who was a part of the 1999 World Cup winning squad, refused to accept that India is certain to qualify for the semi-finals. He reasoned his statement by writing that India's over-dependence on Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah can cost them in the tournament.

He also pointed out that India's preparation has not been up to the mark coming into the tournament. Waugh also believes that uncertainty in the middle-order can haunt the Indian team. He predicted New Zealand to edge out Windies and the Proteas to take the last semi-final spot.

What's next?

The tournament has just started, so we can expect a lot of twists and turns in the next few weeks. It would be interesting to see which legend will get his prediction right.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Brendon McCullum Mark Waugh 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
