×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 12, ENG vs BAN: Predicted Playing XI for England

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
155   //    08 Jun 2019, 12:53 IST

Joe Root will yet again hold the key against Bangladesh
Joe Root will yet again hold the key against Bangladesh

Hosts England will be looking to get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on track when they square off against Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today.

After a 104-run drubbing of South Africa in their opening encounter, England's bowlers failed to contain the Pakistan batsmen on a belter of a pitch as half-centuries from Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed took Pakistan to 348-8 from 50 overs.

England's chase got off to a poor start with both openers back in the hut with just 60 runs on the board until composed centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) steadied the chase for the hosts.

Yet, once Joe Root departed post a 130-run stand with Buttler, England failed to hold on to their advantage as the Pakistan seamers made short work of England's lower middle order that handed the hosts their first loss of the campaign.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enjoyed a terrific start to their World Cup opener with an impressive show against South Africa that handed them a 21-run win, giving them some much-needed confidence heading into their game against New Zealand.

However, against New Zealand, only Shakib Al Hasan's 68-ball 64 was an innings of substance as Bangladesh was skittled out for just 244 in 49.2 overs, setting a strong Black Caps batting unit a modest target of 245.

While the top four batsmen did get starts and Ross Taylor led the way with a spectacular 91-ball 82, New Zealand's middle order almost succumbed to the pressure of the scoreboard as they lost three wickets for just 27 runs with the spin trio accounting for two wickets each.

However, Bangladesh's pacers failed to keep the pressure intact as the Kiwis completed a two-wicket win and against a very strong England batting line-up, it remains to see how the Bangladesh bowlers stand up to the task of restricting the batsmen.

In light of the clash, here is how England could line-up for this encounter.

Advertisement

Jason Roy will occupy his position at the top of the order and will look to convert his starts into big scores. Roy made a half-century against South Africa but failed against Pakistan and will be eyeing a big score today.

Jonny Bairstow went for a duck against South Africa but made amends with a mature knock against Pakistan and could be pipped to enjoy a good game against a relatively weak Bangladesh bowling unit.

Joe Root lit up the contest against Pakistan with the first century of the 2019 World Cup and will be banked to continue his good show against Bangladesh. Skipper Eoin Morgan, who scored a half-century against South Africa, fell early to spinner Shadab Khan and will be key to play out the spin threat from Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes's match-winning show against South Africa was quite a stark contrast to his performance against Pakistan and he will be gunning for a top all-round show again. Jos Buttler's pyrotechnics with the bat in hand that earned him a century against Pakistan could well propel England to a massive score on the board against Bangladesh.

Moeen Ali has not had the best of games with the bat but a three-wicket haul against Pakistan will give him the much-needed confidence going into this game. Chris Woakes' decent show against Pakistan, where he picked up 3/71 from eight overs, could see him leading the pace attack yet again.

Jofra Archer will undoubtedly hold the 'X-factor' with his ability to extract pace and bounce off the surface as the pacer will be hoping to reverse his poor wicket-less show against Pakistan. Liam Plunkett could come in place of Adil Rashid, with the latter failing to make any considerable impact in the two games thus far.

Mark Wood impressed in his first game against Pakistan with 2/53 from 10 overs and will be looking to make optimum use of the seaming conditions in Cardiff to cement his place in the playing XI for this World Cup.

Probable Playing XI:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket England Cricket Jos Buttler Joe Root ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads England Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 12, ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, SA vs Eng Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, RSA vs BAN, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Today, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us