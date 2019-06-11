×
World Cup 2019, Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
271   //    11 Jun 2019, 23:55 IST

Aaron Finch and Sarfaraz Ahmed
Aaron Finch and Sarfaraz Ahmed

The progress of a highly competitive World Cup has been hampered due to back-to-back washout games. Fans will hope that the tournament will be back on track with the exciting match between Australia and Pakistan

After plummeting to a huge defeat against West Indies in their opening game, Pakistan stunned the home side in a high scoring thriller. Unfortunately, their next match against Sri Lanka was washed without a ball bowled. A loss against Australia will mean Pakistan will have 3 points from 4 matches, which certainly make things difficult for them in the later half of the tournament.

Australia won their first two games against Afghanistan and West Indies but suffered a defeat against India. Australia's pace-attack is considered to be one of the best in the World and is the team's strongest forte in the tournament. The Kangaroos will have their task cut out against a resurgent Pakistan side.

If Australia bats first

Taunton has traditionally been a high scoring ground but keeping in mind the overcast conditions, the team that wins the toss might prefer to bowl first. If Australia bats first, the openers will have the difficult task of handling Mohammad Amir in conditions that are likely to assist swing bowlers.

If Australia can see off Amir and other quicks without losing many wickets, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey can score big runs in the last ten overs. Australia will look to score around 300 runs if they bat first.

If Pakistan bats first

Pakistan batsmen were in sensational touch against England and will look to extend that form against Australia. Pakistan's top-order looks well settled and will aim to form a strong base for the middle and lower order to cash in. Considering Australia's batting might, Pakistan will need to score in excess of 300 runs.

Who will win today's match?

Pakistan might have defeated England but can struggle against a wounded Australian side. Australia has had the upper hand over Pakistan in the recent past and the trend is likely to continue in today's match.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team David Warner Mohammad Amir
