World Cup 2019: Match 18, India vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI

Virat Kohli will be looking to make another big score against the Kiwis.

Only unbeaten sides of World Cup 2019, India and New Zealand, will take on each other on Thursday, 13th June at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. New Zealand are at the top of the table with 3 wins from 3 games while India have beaten South Africa and Australia.

Match Details

Date: 13th June(Thursday)

Time: 3:00 PM(IST), 10:30 PM(New Zealand) and 10:30 AM(England)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather Report

Nottingham is set for a pretty cold and overcast day with 100% cloud cover during the afternoon. The match is set to start in overcast conditions with the rain sure to make an impact as the game progresses. It might be difficult to get a full game as a substantial amount of rain is expected to fall during the afternoon.

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is easily one of the best batting wickets in the country but the overcast conditions can assist the seamers. With rain certain to play a part in the game, the pitch might not yield as many runs as it usually does.

Head-To-Head Stats

Overall: India and New Zealand have faced off in 101 completed ODIs and India lead 55-45 with one game being tied.

In World Cup: The Black Caps lead 4-3 in 7 World Cup matches with the last meeting between these sides coming in the 2003 edition.

In England: India have had a bad record playing against New Zealand in England and lost all 3 games they played against them, the last of them being in the 1999 World Cup.

At Trent Bridge: New Zealand prevailed in the solitary fixture these 2 teams played at the venue in 1999.

India

Rahul and Dhoni will have to be at their best against the Kiwis.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

India have been dealt a severe blow with Shikhar Dhawan's injured thumb which he suffered en route to his match-winning 117 against Australia. KL Rahul, who was settling well into his No.4 position, will bat at his preferred position as opener while either Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik will have to replace the injured Dhawan.

India have struggled against the Kiwis in England with the swinging ball and Rohit must ensure that he plays out Trent Boult's probing opening spell. Rahul will have to make most of his chance while Kohli and Dhoni will be key as always.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah

India's bowling has been well disciplined and the bowlers have always managed to pick up a wicket whenever they have needed one. With overcast conditions and the prospect of rain looming large, Bhuvi can wreak havoc with his swinging deliveries while Bumrah can test the batsman with his angled, swinging deliveries with which he has picked up a lot of wickets.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand

New Zealand have put on a dominant display in their opening fixtures.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

New Zealand have had it easy in the first 3 games and will face a stern test in the form of the Indian side. Even against a resurgent Bangladesh, the Black Caps were lucky to win thanks to a Ross Taylor special.

Guptill holds the key at the top. New Zealand depends a lot on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and the duo has their task cut out against a strong Indian bowlign lineup. Ross Taylor, in particular, has been is great touch this tournament.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry

New Zealand's pace battery have been excellent in the first 3 games and though one might argue that it was against easier opponents, their ferocity and sheer dominance shown against the batsmen is a warning to the Indian batsmen.

With James Neesham and Colin De Grandhomme, the main pacers have no dearth of backup and they can bowl freely searching for wickets. Henry has swung the ball early while Ferguson is generating a lot of seam movement while bowling at express pace.

The X-Factor though will be Trent Boult, who has looked a bit jaded in the 3 matches so far. He will look to make a resounding comeback against India, a side he has really enjoyed playing against.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.