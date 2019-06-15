World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for Pakistan

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Jun 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan would hope to register their first win against India in ICC World Cup

The entire cricketing universe is excited for this weekend as the most anticipated match of ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan, is set to take place on Sunday. Both the teams will try their best to win not only for the two points on offer but also for national pride.

India and Pakistan had clashed against each other in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 too, which ended in Pakistan’s favour. However, Pakistan have never defeated India in the World Cup.

Pakistan would hope to get back to winnings ways in this tournament as they lost their previous game against the defending champions Australia. The side did not perform up to the mark as they lost all their wickets for just 266 runs in response to Australia’s 307.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side would look to make some changes for their encounter against India. Here is their probable playing XI for Sunday:

The side would open the innings with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman as they have performed well at the international level lately, with Babar Azam coming in to bat at No. 3.

Pakistan have a stable middle order as it features the talented Mohammad Hafeez and their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. The captain would look to get back Haris Sohail at No. 6 as Shoaib Malik hasn’t impressed a lot.

Asif Ali will take the No. 7 position as he is expected to play the role of the finisher.

The line-up would feature Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir in their bowling unit, considering their recent good form.

Key players for Pakistan

Batsmen - Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez

Advertisement

These 2 players will be key for Pakistan with the bat

Pakistan will look to seize the initiative with the bat as their two star batsmen, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, are looking in great touch. These two would hope to carry their recent form into the encounter against India in order to help their team win.

Bowlers - Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could be the X-factor players of the side

With the Indian batsmen historically facing trouble against left-arm pacers, Pakistan would try to attack their weakness with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. These two star bowlers could well prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Predicted playing 11

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.