World Cup 2019, Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 19 Jun 2019, 20:37 IST

Bangladesh will take on Australia next

Bangladesh have stunned the entire world with their mind-boggling performances and the never give up mentality in the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. The side has been trying hard to use every ounce of their energy and make it to the semifinals of this edition of the World Cup.

The team has impressed a lot with their form in this tournament with all the players trying hard to win. All the 11 players of the team are playing their respective roles to perfection. This has been the thing which has kept their hopes alive in the tournament. Mashrafe Mortaza’s brilliant leadership skills are another reason behind Bangladesh’s success.

Shakib-Al-Hasan can be the X-factor for the Bangladesh side in this match

The best part for the Bangladeshi side in this World Cup is the form of its experienced player, Shakib-Al-Hasan. Shakib has performed well in this edition with both the bat and the ball. He has been performing the role of the team’s lead all-rounder and as expected, has been supporting his team from all sides.

Shakib can be the X-factor for his side in their clash against Australia on Thursday. By performing his best, he can turn the tables with both bat and ball. His left-arm spin can also prove to be a game-changer against the right-handers of the Australian side. Most of the Australian star batsmen are right-handed and thus, they might face difficulty against him.

The Bangladeshi side would hope to go out with a positive mindset against the Australian side and to try their best to win the game. The trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman will be key for Bangladesh as they would like to convert their outside chance against Australia into a memorable win.

