×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 29, WI vs NZ: Today's Predicted playing 11 and key players for New Zealand

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
58   //    22 Jun 2019, 13:27 IST

New Zealand defeated South Africa in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand defeated South Africa in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand have maintained their undefeated run in the group stages of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with some fine performances both in the batting and bowling department. The experienced players have made utmost use of their experience to help the team consolidate their position in the top 4.

In their last match, New Zealand stole the victory from the hands of South Africa thanks to some blunders from the Proteas and a phenomenal innings from Kane Williamson. Today, Williamson's men will go head to head with the only side which that has defeated them in the last three weeks.

West Indies crushed New Zealand in the warm-up match of ICC World Cup as their big hitters came to the party on that day. The Caribbean team posted a mammoth 421 on the board before restricting New Zealand to 330.

New Zealand will hope to continue their momentum in the group stage as they have a solid line-up. Here are the 11 players who will feature in New Zealand's match squad today -

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for New Zealand, followed by skipper Kane Williamson at number 3.

The experienced duo of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will look to improve their performance while batting at number 4 and number 5 and, they will have the back of James Neesham at number 6.

Colin de Grandhomme will play the finisher's role at number 7. Mitchell Santner will be the team's sole spinner. The pace bowling trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult will look to wreck havoc at Old Trafford today.

Key Players for New Zealand

Batsmen - Martin Guptill and Colin Munro

The openers need to fire today
The openers need to fire today
Advertisement

With an opposition as unpredictable as West Indies, New Zealand's openers will be the key for their side's chances today. Guptill and Munro need to see off the new ball as well as try to the make the most out of the powerplay overs to put the West Indian bowlers under pressure in the early phases.

Bowlers - Trent Boult and Matt Henry

The right hand-left hand duo will trouble Windies batsmen today
The right hand-left hand duo will trouble Windies batsmen today

The biggest positive for New Zealand in this tournament has been the performance of their fast bowlers. Matt Henry and Trent Boult will look to continue their fantastic form today as they will go head-to-head with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran today.

Today's Predicted Playing 11 for New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket New Zealand Cricket Martin Guptill Trent Boult 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team West Indies Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 18, IND vs NZ, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand v West Indies Warm-Up Match: 3 Key Battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, NZ v SA - Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 29, New Zealand vs West Indies Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 18, Ind vs NZ, India's Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
NZ vs SL Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Match 3,
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 13, AFG vs NZ: Today's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Yesterday
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Today, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us