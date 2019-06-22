World Cup 2019, Match 29, WI vs NZ: Today's Predicted playing 11 and key players for New Zealand

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 58 // 22 Jun 2019, 13:27 IST

New Zealand defeated South Africa in their previous match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand have maintained their undefeated run in the group stages of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with some fine performances both in the batting and bowling department. The experienced players have made utmost use of their experience to help the team consolidate their position in the top 4.

In their last match, New Zealand stole the victory from the hands of South Africa thanks to some blunders from the Proteas and a phenomenal innings from Kane Williamson. Today, Williamson's men will go head to head with the only side which that has defeated them in the last three weeks.

West Indies crushed New Zealand in the warm-up match of ICC World Cup as their big hitters came to the party on that day. The Caribbean team posted a mammoth 421 on the board before restricting New Zealand to 330.

New Zealand will hope to continue their momentum in the group stage as they have a solid line-up. Here are the 11 players who will feature in New Zealand's match squad today -

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for New Zealand, followed by skipper Kane Williamson at number 3.

The experienced duo of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will look to improve their performance while batting at number 4 and number 5 and, they will have the back of James Neesham at number 6.

Colin de Grandhomme will play the finisher's role at number 7. Mitchell Santner will be the team's sole spinner. The pace bowling trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult will look to wreck havoc at Old Trafford today.

Key Players for New Zealand

Batsmen - Martin Guptill and Colin Munro

The openers need to fire today

With an opposition as unpredictable as West Indies, New Zealand's openers will be the key for their side's chances today. Guptill and Munro need to see off the new ball as well as try to the make the most out of the powerplay overs to put the West Indian bowlers under pressure in the early phases.

Bowlers - Trent Boult and Matt Henry

The right hand-left hand duo will trouble Windies batsmen today

The biggest positive for New Zealand in this tournament has been the performance of their fast bowlers. Matt Henry and Trent Boult will look to continue their fantastic form today as they will go head-to-head with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran today.

Today's Predicted Playing 11 for New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson