World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 68 // 24 Jun 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will win this imperial clash?

The biggest of cricketing rivalries will take place at the 'Mecca of Cricket' as hosts England take on arch-rivals Australia on Tuesday, 25th June for match 32 of World Cup 2019. Both these sides are vying for a spot in the playoffs and are on 4 wins and 5 wins respectively from 6 games.

Match details

Date: 25th June (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 7:30 PM (Australia), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord's, London

Weather Report

Fans will have pleasant weather to go with this riveting encounter as it's expected to be pretty sunny throughout the day with minimal chances of rain, although some rain is scheduled before the start of play.

Pitch Report

The Lord's always offers a pretty good wicket to play on with the pitch supporting the seamers throughout while the spinners will come into the game after the ball loses its shine.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have faced each other on numerous occasions and it's the Aussies who lead 81-61 from 144 completed ODIs.

In World Cup: It's Australia who have the advantage again as they lead 5-2 in 7 completed games in the World Cup.

In England: English hold the lead on their home turf and have a 34-30 lead over the Aussies in 66 completed ODIs.

Advertisement

At Lord's: Both these teams are pretty familiar with the Lord's and have played 14 games here and it's Australia who hold an 8-5 advantage.

England

Can Joe Root deliver yet another brilliant performance?

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Jos Buttler

England are still reeling from the stunning defeat to Sri Lanka last week and their batsmen have a tough task ahead of them and they need to play to their potential and deliver a resounding performance against the Aussie quicks. Jonny Bairstow hasn't converted his starts and must look to do so against Australia while consistent Joe Root must continue on his run-scoring spree.

The out-of-form Jos Buttler must come good to provide more crunch to the batting and propel the side to a good total.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The 3 main pacers will be the key for England with the ball as they must look to pick up early wickets as the Aussie openers can wreak havoc once settled. Jofra Archer has been terrific throughout and has been Morgan's main wicket-taking option. Woakes is yet to deliver a beastly spell but has done decently so far while Mark Wood has shrugged off his poor form and bowled quite menacingly and his pace will be a vital weapon for England.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali too have a key role to play with their spin while Ben Stokes and even Joe Root can be called upon to deliver few overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia

Can Australia beat England to secure a spot in the semis?

Batting

Key Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith

Australia have to be cautious at the start with the bat as the English pacers specialize in picking up early wickets. David Warner and Aaron Finch have been brilliant so far and they will look to add to their tally with another big partnership. Smit will look to get back to his usual ways after not clicking in the last two games.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell should look to come good as well.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been on fire in this tournament but will be up for a real challenge against the strong England batting unit. The duo will look to scalp a few early on in the innings with the new ball and while Cummins usually delivers during the middle overs, Starc stuns oppositions with his reverse-swing in the death overs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis will surely come into the game along with Glenn Maxwell while Adam Zampa could be replaced by Nathan Lyon due to his sorry outing thus far.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.