World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
68   //    24 Jun 2019, 19:41 IST

Who will win this imperial clash?
Who will win this imperial clash?

The biggest of cricketing rivalries will take place at the 'Mecca of Cricket' as hosts England take on arch-rivals Australia on Tuesday, 25th June for match 32 of World Cup 2019. Both these sides are vying for a spot in the playoffs and are on 4 wins and 5 wins respectively from 6 games.

Match details

Date: 25th June (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 7:30 PM (Australia), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord's, London

Weather Report

Fans will have pleasant weather to go with this riveting encounter as it's expected to be pretty sunny throughout the day with minimal chances of rain, although some rain is scheduled before the start of play.

Pitch Report

The Lord's always offers a pretty good wicket to play on with the pitch supporting the seamers throughout while the spinners will come into the game after the ball loses its shine.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have faced each other on numerous occasions and it's the Aussies who lead 81-61 from 144 completed ODIs.

In World Cup: It's Australia who have the advantage again as they lead 5-2 in 7 completed games in the World Cup.

In England: English hold the lead on their home turf and have a 34-30 lead over the Aussies in 66 completed ODIs.

At Lord's: Both these teams are pretty familiar with the Lord's and have played 14 games here and it's Australia who hold an 8-5 advantage.

England

Can Joe Root deliver yet another brilliant performance?
Can Joe Root deliver yet another brilliant performance?

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Jos Buttler

England are still reeling from the stunning defeat to Sri Lanka last week and their batsmen have a tough task ahead of them and they need to play to their potential and deliver a resounding performance against the Aussie quicks. Jonny Bairstow hasn't converted his starts and must look to do so against Australia while consistent Joe Root must continue on his run-scoring spree.

The out-of-form Jos Buttler must come good to provide more crunch to the batting and propel the side to a good total.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The 3 main pacers will be the key for England with the ball as they must look to pick up early wickets as the Aussie openers can wreak havoc once settled. Jofra Archer has been terrific throughout and has been Morgan's main wicket-taking option. Woakes is yet to deliver a beastly spell but has done decently so far while Mark Wood has shrugged off his poor form and bowled quite menacingly and his pace will be a vital weapon for England.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali too have a key role to play with their spin while Ben Stokes and even Joe Root can be called upon to deliver few overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia

Can Australia beat England to secure a spot in the semis?
Can Australia beat England to secure a spot in the semis?

Batting

Key Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith

Australia have to be cautious at the start with the bat as the English pacers specialize in picking up early wickets. David Warner and Aaron Finch have been brilliant so far and they will look to add to their tally with another big partnership. Smit will look to get back to his usual ways after not clicking in the last two games.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell should look to come good as well.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been on fire in this tournament but will be up for a real challenge against the strong England batting unit. The duo will look to scalp a few early on in the innings with the new ball and while Cummins usually delivers during the middle overs, Starc stuns oppositions with his reverse-swing in the death overs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis will surely come into the game along with Glenn Maxwell while Adam Zampa could be replaced by Nathan Lyon due to his sorry outing thus far.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.



Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Joe Root
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 101/2 (26.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 162 runs to won from 24.0 overs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
