×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 32, New Zealand Vs Pakistan: Predicted Playing 11 and key players for Pakistan

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
59   //    25 Jun 2019, 20:42 IST

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan will face New Zealand in what could be a potential must-win match for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side on 25th June at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At the back of poor performances in their first few games, it appeared as if Pakistan's World Cup 2019 campaign was over until they registered an impressive win against South Africa to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

However, this fixture won't be easy at all as New Zealand have been in superb form throughout the World Cup. Apart from India, New Zealand is the only side to have remained unbeaten in the World Cup so far.

Pakistan though will come into the contest after having put in a terrific batting performance which proved too much to handle for South Africa. This win was important considering that Pakistan had a terrible campaign before that with just 3 points on the board from five games.

Generally, a team that is coming off an impressive win wouldn't want to tinker with their team combination. In consideration of that fact, let us have a look at Pakistan's predicted playing 11.

Openers

Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq

Pakistan's opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq set up a fantastic platform for the middle order against South Africa with their 81-run stand. They will look to take it one step forward and post big scores of their own to tackle New Zealand's potent bowling unit.

Middle-Order

Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed

It took just one player and one special performance to give a good look to Pakistan's middle order. Haris Sohail's 59-ball 89 against South Africa was stamped with class that critics started to question Sohail's absence from the team in the prior encounters.

Advertisement

Pakistan's best batsman, Babar Azam also had a good day against South Africa as he scored a fifty and stitched an 81-run stand with Haris Sohail. The fact that he hasn't converted any of his starts in the tournament is the only criticism that can be levelled against him.

The team's war horse, Mohammad Hafeez, has been in fine touch right from the beginning of the tournament but he has been guilty of throwing away his wicket in innocuous ways. The experienced batsman will be keen to lead his team against NZ.

Meanwhile, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has had an average tournament with both his batting and glovework. He only has one fifty to his name till now.

All-Rounders

Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Pakistan's two spin bowling all-rounders, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan lend a lot of balance to the team. While Wasim is really underrated as a finisher, he has also found more consistency with his left-arm spin bowling.

Shadab Khan came back into wicket-taking form with three wickets against South Africa. He will look to continue that against New Zealand.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

As usual, Pakistan's left-arm fast bowling trio will be expected to cause early damage against New Zealand. In particular, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have been pretty good in the tournament. Shoddy catching has been the only reason Riaz doesn't have as many wickets as Amir.

Despite such poor catching, Riaz has taken 8 wickets and quite a few have come during the death overs. His conducive action has meant that he has been able to get the old ball to reverse like no other bowler in this World Cup.

Undoubtedly Pakistan's best bowler in this competition, Mohamamd Amir has had a fantastic campaign with 15 wickets in just five games. He seems to be slowly getting back to his best and Pakistan will hope that his quality swing bowling can rattle New Zealand's batting line up.

On the other hand, the 19-year old Shaheen Shah Afridi should keep his place in the side despite an average performance against South Africa. Pakistan only have Mohammad Hasnain as an alternative and it doesn't seem like the team want to play him in such a crucial fixture.

Key Players

Babar Azam- Probably one of the first names on the team sheet, Babar Azam carries a lot of hope on his shoulders every time he walks in to bat. Such expectations are bound to be there there due to his impeccable career record.

Azam averages 51.22 from 69 ODI matches. He also has a superb conversion rate with 14 fifties and nine hundreds. However, he has been unable to convert his starts. At some point, he needs to step up and get a big knock. There won't be a more important match to do that than the one against New Zealand.

Wahab Riaz- Like Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz's selection in the World Cup squad was also a major gamble. After all, Riaz hadn't played a single match for Pakistan since the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan trusted him on the basis of experience and it can be said that he has repaid them to an extent by being their second best bowler in the World Cup.

Predicted Playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Wahab Riaz Babar Azam ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, WI vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 29, WI vs NZ: Today's Predicted playing 11 and key players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 22, Ind vs Pak, India's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, NZ v SA - Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 18, IND vs NZ, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 141/5 (31.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: England need 145 runs to won from 19.0 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us