World Cup 2019, Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
134   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:16 IST

Pakistan defeated South Africa in their last match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
1992 World Cup winners Pakistan will lock horns with the undefeated New Zealand side in the 33rd match of ICC World Cup at Birmingham.

Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign has been similar to their 1992 World Cup campaign, where they had won 2 out of their first 6 games while 1 match was abandoned due to rain. They were the only team to defeat New Zealand in the group stage of the 1992 World Cup, and here's why New Zealand will lose once again to the Men in Green.

The Kiwis have played phenomenally well in this tournament but Pakistan have shown signs of resurgence, and they have the players who can turn the tables on New Zealand. Sarfaraz Ahmed should look to bat first today, because they have a bowling attack which can defend the total set by their batsmen.

Mohammad Hafeez and co. should look to score a total near 300 today, because the Black Caps are in form at the moment. The openers need to take care of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Even if Zaman and Imam do not score quick runs in the powerplay overs, they should look to put 40-50 runs on the board without losing a wicket, it will be a big boost for Pakistan.

In case Pakistan bowl first, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz will have to try their best to send Kane Williamson back as early as possible. The Kiwi captain has been in sublime touch in the World Cup and if he gets settled in the middle, Pakistan will not have any chance of winning the match. The New Zealand openers are in terrible form, so they might not create any troubles for Pakistan's excellent bowling, but the experienced Ross Taylor can.

In the group match of the 1992 World Cup, New Zealand were shot out for just 166 in the first innings, and a brilliant century from Ramiz Raja took Pakistan home. Wasim Akram had taken a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Will we see history repeat itself today? Will Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam be able to do what Akram and Raja did in 1992? Only time will tell, but given the character that Pakistan showed in the game versus South Africa, the Men in Green have a slight upper hand heading into this contest.

