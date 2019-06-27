×
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies: 2 reasons why India will win the match

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
275   //    27 Jun 2019, 13:43 IST

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India got off to rollicking start in World Cup 2019, convincingly defeating Pakistan, South Africa and Australia. But on a gripping, slow pitch that assisted spinners, they were put to the sword against the Afghanistan team.

The Afghan spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi had India on the mat in the first innings. Apart from Virat Kohli, no one looked capable of taking the attack to the opposition.

India will look to come up with a stronger and more determined performance after such a close game against Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah’s double strike followed by Mohammed Shami’s hat-trick meant India won by 11 runs, and the management would be hoping that the struggle was nothing more than a blip.

They now will be up against a Windies team who nearly pulled off a miracle against the Kiwis. Carlos Brathwaite’s unbelievable century went in vain by just 5 runs, but the emotions, drama and behavior of the Kiwis post the game summed up why cricket is such a popular sport.

Based on how India and West Indies have fared thus far, here are two factors that make India clear favorites in the game today:

1. India’s batting line-up has too much firepower for the Windies bowling attack

West Indies's lone front line spinner will have to shoulder lot of responsibility
West Indies's lone front line spinner will have to shoulder lot of responsibility

India’s batting has been fantastic when they have been up against fast bowling or attacks dominated by fast bowlers. On the other hand, they have been found wanting against quality spin bowling on pitches that aid them.

This West Indies bowling attack comprising Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Carlos Brathwaite and Ashley Nurse is pretty good, and can be very effective on their day. But the homogeneous nature of their attack barring Cottrell will play into India’s hands.

West Indies would need the services of the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle, as the off-spinner along with Nurse can slow things down in the middle overs. But if India play out the early threat that Cottrell and Holder pose, that could make a serious dent in West Indies' plans.

Everyone has seen how the Indian team performs once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get going. West Indies would want to avoid that from happening.

2. India’s bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah looks in supreme form

India's bowling attack led by the #1 ranked ODI bowler
India's bowling attack led by the #1 ranked ODI bowler

India’s bowling lineup has multiple dimensions to it. They are probably the most complete of the bowling attacks in this World Cup.

There is certainly no let-up for opposition batsmen at any point. If the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami don’t get you then the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will.

West Indies, who rely on Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to score most of their runs, will find it tough to take on the Indian bowlers. The century from Carlos Brathwaite against the Kiwis was a bit of a one-off; the possibility of him repeating that effort today looks slim.

India's bowling attack led by Bumrah has enormous amount of self-belief and confidence. When Afghanistan were looking like they were running away with the game, Kohli threw the ball to his trusted game-changer Bumrah and the #1 ODI bowler didn’t disappoint.

The odds are stacked against this West Indies batting line-up, which has found it hard to put together a complete game of cricket in this World Cup after the crushing win over Pakistan.

