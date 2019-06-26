World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and predicted playing XI

Can India maintain their unbeaten run in this World Cup 2019?

At the back of an unbeaten campaign so far in this World Cup 2019, India will take on West Indies in the 34th match of the tournament on Thursday, June 27th at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India have 9 points from five games while West Indies, after a painfully close loss to New Zealand are all but out of the tournament with just 3 points from six games.

A win for India will virtually seal a semifinal spot for them and the Virat Kohli-led side will be keen on maintaining their unbeaten run while West Indies will be gunning to create an upset on the day.

Match Details

Date: 27th June(Thursday)

Time: 5:30 AM(West Indies), 3:00 PM(IST) and 10:30 AM(England)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Report

The fans can expect sunny skies, clear vision and a constant breeze, perfect conditions to enjoy a game of cricket at Old Trafford. The temperature is set to hover above 20 degree celsius for most of the match. No rain is expected.

Pitch Report

A dry, crusty surface can be expected at Old Trafford with decent amount of pace and bounce on the wicket. The wicket will however, be more conducive to the spinners with the ball set to turn a lot.

Head-to Head Stats

Overall: India and West Indies have faced off on 126 occasions with West Indies leading 59-62 apart from 2 tied encounters

In World Cup: Both these sides have met 8 times in the World Cup and India hold a 5-3 lead over the West Indies.

In England: India hold a slender 3-2 lead over the Windies with respect to games played in England.

At Old Trafford: India won the only encounter both these sides have played in at Old Trafford.

India

India need to up their game against West Indies.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

The Indian batsmen failed to get going as the Afghan bowlers reigned supreme and they'll be looking to make up for it with a strong performance against the West Indies who lack good spin bowling resources. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be looking to make some runs like they did against Pakistan in this venue while skipper Virat Kohli will look to get his first hundred of this tournament.

India will also want skipper MS Dhoni to get back his scoring form and hope that Vijay Shankar settles well into his role as the No.4 batsman.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is unlikely to make it in time for this game but Mohammed Shami has done a good job to justify his selection in the side. Jasprit Bumrah will as usual remain the key bowler for Virat Kohli while the spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be dangerous on a turning wicket and will be used extensively by Kohli.

Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and even Kedar Jadhav will be good all-round options to provide the remaining 10 overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies

Brathwaite almost took his side home against New Zealand.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis' hamstring injury adds to the worries of the Caribbean camp who have already been struck a huge blow due to the injury of Andre Russell which has ruled him out of the tournament. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope will have to assume the bulk of the scoring while Shimron Hetmyer might have to provide the blitz during the middle period alongside Nicholas Pooran.

Sunil Ambris, Russell's replacement might find a place in the side if the need arises although Darren Bravo is the likely option to replace Lewis.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder

Sheldon Cottrell, who has been extremely impressive so far, will be the X-Factor for West Indies against India. He needs to strike early and remove the Indian openers who can otherwise wreck havoc.

The fiery Kemar Roach hasn't picked up a wicket yet but has bowled with good energy and zing and will be a good option to share the new ball. Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder will be the other pace bowling options with Carlos Brathwaite, who is one of their best all-rounders.

Ashley Nurse and even Chris Gayle may have to bowl a few extended spells during the middle overs due to the turning nature of the wicket.

Predicted playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.