×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 35, SL vs RSA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
8   //    27 Jun 2019, 23:36 IST

South Africa have zero chances of making it to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019
South Africa have zero chances of making it to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019

South Africa have had a horrendous World Cup campaign in the year 2019. This is the first time since 2003 that South Africa have been eliminated in the group stages of the World Cup. They still have two games left in the tournament so the Proteas will look to salvage some pride before leaving the United Kingdom.

The key reason behind South Africa's failure has been the poor form of the entire team. Their openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are yet to score a hundred in the tournament while their captain Faf du Plessis has not been able to convert his starts into a big knock. The same is the case with the other players as well.

Nevertheless, the team will take the field to battle Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in the 35th match of the World Cup. Sri Lanka still has a chance of qualifying but here are the eleven South African players who can play the role of party poopers for the Islanders -

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for the rainbow nation, followed by Faf du Plessis at number 3.

Rassie van der Dussen will bat at number 4, while all-rounder JP Duminy will come in place of the out-of-form Aiden Markram at number 5. David Miller will play the role of the finisher at number 6.

Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo will be the team's all-rounders. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada will complete the line-up.

Key Players for South Africa

Batsmen - Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis

They need to fire
They need to fire

South Africa's batting line-up heavily relies on the shoulders of these two experienced batsmen. They have not been at their best in the 2019 World Cup but they still have two games to improve their record. If South Africa wants to win against Sri Lanka, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock need to build a big partnership.

Advertisement

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

Rabada needs to come to the party
Rabada needs to come to the party

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have the ability to run through the Sri Lankan batting line-up on a fresh pitch at Chester-le-Street. South Africa needs to prove that they deserved to be here at the World Cup and the best way of doing so is to crush Sri Lanka. Ngidi and Rabada's performance will decide the outcome of the match.

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Quinton de Kock South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 35, SL vs RSA: Predicted playing XI and key players for Sri Lanka 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, SA Vs BAN: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa match preview
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats, team news and key players
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 25, NZ v SA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Today
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us