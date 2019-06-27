World Cup 2019, Match 35, SL vs RSA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa

South Africa have zero chances of making it to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019

South Africa have had a horrendous World Cup campaign in the year 2019. This is the first time since 2003 that South Africa have been eliminated in the group stages of the World Cup. They still have two games left in the tournament so the Proteas will look to salvage some pride before leaving the United Kingdom.

The key reason behind South Africa's failure has been the poor form of the entire team. Their openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are yet to score a hundred in the tournament while their captain Faf du Plessis has not been able to convert his starts into a big knock. The same is the case with the other players as well.

Nevertheless, the team will take the field to battle Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in the 35th match of the World Cup. Sri Lanka still has a chance of qualifying but here are the eleven South African players who can play the role of party poopers for the Islanders -

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for the rainbow nation, followed by Faf du Plessis at number 3.

Rassie van der Dussen will bat at number 4, while all-rounder JP Duminy will come in place of the out-of-form Aiden Markram at number 5. David Miller will play the role of the finisher at number 6.

Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo will be the team's all-rounders. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada will complete the line-up.

Key Players for South Africa

Batsmen - Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis

They need to fire

South Africa's batting line-up heavily relies on the shoulders of these two experienced batsmen. They have not been at their best in the 2019 World Cup but they still have two games to improve their record. If South Africa wants to win against Sri Lanka, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock need to build a big partnership.

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

Rabada needs to come to the party

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have the ability to run through the Sri Lankan batting line-up on a fresh pitch at Chester-le-Street. South Africa needs to prove that they deserved to be here at the World Cup and the best way of doing so is to crush Sri Lanka. Ngidi and Rabada's performance will decide the outcome of the match.

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir