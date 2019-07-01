World Cup 2019: Match 40, Bangladesh v India: Why Bangladesh will win the match

Bangladesh have given a tough fight to India in the recent past.

After suffering a 31-run loss against the hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday, India next collides with neighbours Bangladesh on Tuesday in the World Cup. It’s a must-win encounter for Bangladesh who are currently lying at 6th position on the points table with 7 points in their kitty from 7 games. India are more or less through to the semis with 11 points and a healthy NRR.

Bangladeshi side has come of age and is no push-overs these days. They have some star players like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman in their line up. They have impressed everyone with their brand of attacking cricket. They have beaten South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies so far and went down fighting against Australia and New Zealand.

India-Bangladesh encounters are not one-sided these days as Bangladesh’s batting and bowling have grown leaps and bounds. Their fielding is also on par with that of the Indian team. The Indian team should expect some tough fight in the upcoming encounter.

India’s fragile middle-order is their Achilles heel. They were run close by the minnows Afghanistan owing to the failure of the middle order to accelerate in the middle and death overs. Same story was repeated against the hosts England who overpowered them by a 31-run margin. A declining MS Dhoni and an inconsistent Kedar Jadhav do not aspire big hopes. Indian batting lineup is currently over-dependent on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with KL Rahul failing in the opener’s role.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has caught everyone’s attention with some brilliant displays with the bat and the ball in the tournament. He is a front runner for the Man of the Tournament award. Shakib is adept at rotating the strike and can strike the big blows when needed. He is well supported by wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and they have a power hitter in the form of Mahmudullah as well.

With all the above factors in favour of Bangladesh, it should not be a surprise if they prevail over India on Tuesday.