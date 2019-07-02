×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh: India's Probable Playing XI and Key Players 

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
117   //    02 Jul 2019, 00:41 IST

India will look to bounce back against the Bangla Tigers
India will look to bounce back against the Bangla Tigers

India had their first real test against England and floundered. Their spin bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were taken to the cleaners and the death bowling apart from Jasprit Bumrah struggled to make an impact. Mohammed Shami despite his inconsistent bowling took a five-wicket haul.

India's loss to England keeps the host nation in the tournament and has India thinking about probable team combinations and selections. They take on a vastly improved and talented Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Match 40 of the World Cup tomorrow, July 2, 2019.

A lot of questions need answering as far as India are concerned heading into the Bangladesh game:

  1. Do they want to continue with Rishabh Pant at #4? Or is it time to give the experienced and proven Dinesh Karthik a go.
  2. With Vijay Shankar ruled out of the World Cup with a toe injury, it is high time India bring in Ravindra Jadeja to provide the overall balance the team is seeking. Will he get a look in?
  3. If Kedhar Jadhav isn't bowling his brand of slow off spinners, in his current batting form he doesn't deserve another chance. Or will he still be persisted with?
  4. Is it time to bring in Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing XI? He is fit and can add a lot to the team in the beginning and at the death overs.

Looking at their performance against England, India must consider opening their innings with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. No one can deny the importance of Rohit Sharma to India's World Cup campaign, he has hit three hundreds already.

KL Rahul seemed to be in some discomfort against England so it won't be too surprising if he is asked to go out and express himself from the word go. The middle-order should ideally consist of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Kedhar Jadhav on the current form doesn't deserve a spot in the playing XI.

India lacked incisiveness in the middle overs against England and their bowling crumbled against the English assault in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have stood tall in this World Cup. Mohammed Shami has taken 13 wickets in three games.

With Bangladesh smart players of spin, is it time to break 'Kulcha' and get in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to add stability and potency to the bowling attack? It is pretty evident that one of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal will be dropped after the game against England.

India's Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul/ Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

Key Players for India when they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham:

  1. Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form this World Cup. He has been pivotal in India's surge with the bat. He has been criticized for throwing away some solid starts in the past, but not this time. He has got three hundreds so far and looked very scratchy against England and will look to get back to fine touch against Bangladesh.
  2. The #1 ranked batsman and bowler in ODI cricket, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to India's hopes. With India's middle-order very scratchy and lacking clarity, Virat Kohli has to convert his 60's and 70's into bigger scores into centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah stands in a league of his own and has been backed very well by Mohammed Shami. But the spinners haven't been as successful as expected, so the onus lies on Bumrah's shoulders to provide the breakthrough India seeks in any given situation.



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mashrafe Mortaza Virat Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 40, Bangladesh v India: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
India vs Bangladesh (2nd July'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Week 4: Best playing XI of the week
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India's ideal lineup for their game against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India Warm-Up Match: 3 key battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Today
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us