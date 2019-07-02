World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh: India's Probable Playing XI and Key Players

India had their first real test against England and floundered. Their spin bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were taken to the cleaners and the death bowling apart from Jasprit Bumrah struggled to make an impact. Mohammed Shami despite his inconsistent bowling took a five-wicket haul.

India's loss to England keeps the host nation in the tournament and has India thinking about probable team combinations and selections. They take on a vastly improved and talented Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Match 40 of the World Cup tomorrow, July 2, 2019.

A lot of questions need answering as far as India are concerned heading into the Bangladesh game:

Do they want to continue with Rishabh Pant at #4? Or is it time to give the experienced and proven Dinesh Karthik a go. With Vijay Shankar ruled out of the World Cup with a toe injury, it is high time India bring in Ravindra Jadeja to provide the overall balance the team is seeking. Will he get a look in? If Kedhar Jadhav isn't bowling his brand of slow off spinners, in his current batting form he doesn't deserve another chance. Or will he still be persisted with? Is it time to bring in Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing XI? He is fit and can add a lot to the team in the beginning and at the death overs.

Looking at their performance against England, India must consider opening their innings with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. No one can deny the importance of Rohit Sharma to India's World Cup campaign, he has hit three hundreds already.

KL Rahul seemed to be in some discomfort against England so it won't be too surprising if he is asked to go out and express himself from the word go. The middle-order should ideally consist of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik or KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Kedhar Jadhav on the current form doesn't deserve a spot in the playing XI.

India lacked incisiveness in the middle overs against England and their bowling crumbled against the English assault in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have stood tall in this World Cup. Mohammed Shami has taken 13 wickets in three games.

With Bangladesh smart players of spin, is it time to break 'Kulcha' and get in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to add stability and potency to the bowling attack? It is pretty evident that one of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal will be dropped after the game against England.

India's Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul/ Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Key Players for India when they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham:

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form this World Cup. He has been pivotal in India's surge with the bat. He has been criticized for throwing away some solid starts in the past, but not this time. He has got three hundreds so far and looked very scratchy against England and will look to get back to fine touch against Bangladesh. The #1 ranked batsman and bowler in ODI cricket, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to India's hopes. With India's middle-order very scratchy and lacking clarity, Virat Kohli has to convert his 60's and 70's into bigger scores into centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah stands in a league of his own and has been backed very well by Mohammed Shami. But the spinners haven't been as successful as expected, so the onus lies on Bumrah's shoulders to provide the breakthrough India seeks in any given situation.