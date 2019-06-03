World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 179 // 03 Jun 2019, 14:17 IST

Can the Pakistan batting unit stand tall against England?

1992 World Champions Pakistan will lock horns with the team they defeated to win their first ever World Cup, England, in the sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019. While the hosts England registered a massive 104-run victory against South Africa in the tournament opener, Pakistan were squashed by an optimistic West Indies unit in the second match of the tournament.

With the way England went about playing in their first match, a lot of fans are backing Eoin Morgan's men to win the match today. However, they should not forget that this is the same Pakistan team which defeated them in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan squad knows how to handle pressure and they have fantastic talent in their side. It can be considered that they had an off day against West Indies and with batsmen like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the side, they have the potential to steal the show with their classic batting.

The reason why Shoaib Malik did not play the opening match is unknown but he is likely to be picked in place of Haris Sohail today. The experience of Malik would come in handy in case the Pakistan top order fails yet again.

With Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the top three, Pakistan will have the experienced trio of Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in the middle order. This will make their batting order strong and wear a solid look to play against the likes of Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes.

The bowling department has never been a concern for the 'Men in Green' with some of the world's best fast bowlers in the team. Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir can prove to be the 'X-factor' of the team if they hit the deck hard continuously. The team also has leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim who can make life difficult for the English batsmen with their miserly spells and consistent lines.

If Pakistan forget their losing streak and enter the field with new energy, then they will have a strong chance of beating England today.