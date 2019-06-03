×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
179   //    03 Jun 2019, 14:17 IST

Can the Pakistan batting unit stand tall against England?
Can the Pakistan batting unit stand tall against England?

1992 World Champions Pakistan will lock horns with the team they defeated to win their first ever World Cup, England, in the sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019. While the hosts England registered a massive 104-run victory against South Africa in the tournament opener, Pakistan were squashed by an optimistic West Indies unit in the second match of the tournament.

With the way England went about playing in their first match, a lot of fans are backing Eoin Morgan's men to win the match today. However, they should not forget that this is the same Pakistan team which defeated them in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan squad knows how to handle pressure and they have fantastic talent in their side. It can be considered that they had an off day against West Indies and with batsmen like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the side, they have the potential to steal the show with their classic batting.

The reason why Shoaib Malik did not play the opening match is unknown but he is likely to be picked in place of Haris Sohail today. The experience of Malik would come in handy in case the Pakistan top order fails yet again.

With Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the top three, Pakistan will have the experienced trio of Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in the middle order. This will make their batting order strong and wear a solid look to play against the likes of Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes.

The bowling department has never been a concern for the 'Men in Green' with some of the world's best fast bowlers in the team. Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir can prove to be the 'X-factor' of the team if they hit the deck hard continuously. The team also has leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim who can make life difficult for the English batsmen with their miserly spells and consistent lines.

If Pakistan forget their losing streak and enter the field with new energy, then they will have a strong chance of beating England today.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Wahab Riaz Mohammad Amir ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 6, England Vs Pakistan: Why England will win the match 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 Preview | England vs Pakistan Stats, Trent Bridge: 8 Things that you must know before the match | Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, Eng vs Pak: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One change Pakistan must make against England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan - Three key battles that cannot be missed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6
PAK 1/0 (0.3 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us