×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
34   //    03 Jun 2019, 23:37 IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were on the losing end in their opening games. While Afghans lost to the defending champions Australia by seven wickets, Sri Lanka were flattened against a clinical New Zealand side to suffer a humiliating ten-wicket defeat.

Now with an aim to register their maiden win of the season, they will go up against each other in the seventh fixture of World Cup 2019 at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

Match Details

Date: 4th June 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 02:00 PM (Afghanistan), 03:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Weather Report

The early morning showers are predicted on Tuesday, with 70 per cent cloud cover throughout the day. The temperature will be moving around 15-16 degree Celsius, with least possibility of rain during the match hours.

Pitch Report

Due to overnight rain, the pitch is expected to assist bowlers during the early hours, but might favour the batsmen as the game progresses.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have shared the field in three One Day fixtures, with the Islanders edging out the Afghans at 2-1.

In CWC: In their only World Cup face-off in February 2015, the Sri Lankans registered a four-wicket win at the University Oval cricket ground.

Advertisement

In England: The sides haven't played each other in English Conditions. In terms of overall stats at the Sophia Gardens, the Afghans will make their debut on Tuesday. The Lankans have lost all five games played at this venue and will search for their maiden win at Cardiff.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan Cricket Team

The Afghans witnessed a reality check against the Aussies. Though they had their moments against the defending champions, they will need to do much more than that to have a fair chance in this CWC.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai & Rahmat Shah

The top order failure means the Afghans were deprived of a solid start against the Aussies, but the middle and lower order displayed their mental strength to get their side out of trouble to a respectable total. After Rahmat Shah (43) was dismissed, skipper Gulbadin Naib (31) and Najibullah Zadran (51) shared a great partnership, which was later carried forward by some quickies from Rashid Khan (27) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (13) as they went past 200 run mark. But the skipper will have a lot of hopes on their openers and key scorers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to make a solid comeback against Sri Lanka.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman & Mohammad Nabi

Gubadin Naib, Rashid and Mujeeb snared a wicket each against the Aussies, and one should expect them to trouble the out of form Sri Lankan lineup. Dawlat Zadran and Mohammad Nabi are the other key bowlers to be on skipper's radar against the Islanders.

Expected Playing XI

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (W), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team

The Islanders are struggling badly with their poor run of form. They were found wanting against the Kiwis and are in search of a turnaround against Afghanistan.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera & Lahiru Thirimanne

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the sole half-centurion for the Lankans against New Zealand, while Kusal Perera (29) and Thisara Perera (27) were only other batters to reach the double-digit mark. Lahiru Thirimanne failed to provide a good start last time out but is expected to be among the runs against the Afghans.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Lasith Malinga & Suranga Lakmal.

Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal are the key strikers in this lineup, and they will mostly depend on these two to attain few early scalps against Afghanistan. Jeevan Mendis and Isuru Udana are other bowlers to watch out for in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (W), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Sri Lanka Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Dimuth Karunaratne Gulbadin Naib
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3- Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats, and team news.
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Today
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us