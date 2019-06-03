World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were on the losing end in their opening games. While Afghans lost to the defending champions Australia by seven wickets, Sri Lanka were flattened against a clinical New Zealand side to suffer a humiliating ten-wicket defeat.

Now with an aim to register their maiden win of the season, they will go up against each other in the seventh fixture of World Cup 2019 at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

Match Details

Date: 4th June 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 02:00 PM (Afghanistan), 03:00 PM (Sri Lanka), 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Weather Report

The early morning showers are predicted on Tuesday, with 70 per cent cloud cover throughout the day. The temperature will be moving around 15-16 degree Celsius, with least possibility of rain during the match hours.

Pitch Report

Due to overnight rain, the pitch is expected to assist bowlers during the early hours, but might favour the batsmen as the game progresses.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have shared the field in three One Day fixtures, with the Islanders edging out the Afghans at 2-1.

In CWC: In their only World Cup face-off in February 2015, the Sri Lankans registered a four-wicket win at the University Oval cricket ground.

In England: The sides haven't played each other in English Conditions. In terms of overall stats at the Sophia Gardens, the Afghans will make their debut on Tuesday. The Lankans have lost all five games played at this venue and will search for their maiden win at Cardiff.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Team

The Afghans witnessed a reality check against the Aussies. Though they had their moments against the defending champions, they will need to do much more than that to have a fair chance in this CWC.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai & Rahmat Shah

The top order failure means the Afghans were deprived of a solid start against the Aussies, but the middle and lower order displayed their mental strength to get their side out of trouble to a respectable total. After Rahmat Shah (43) was dismissed, skipper Gulbadin Naib (31) and Najibullah Zadran (51) shared a great partnership, which was later carried forward by some quickies from Rashid Khan (27) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (13) as they went past 200 run mark. But the skipper will have a lot of hopes on their openers and key scorers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to make a solid comeback against Sri Lanka.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman & Mohammad Nabi

Gubadin Naib, Rashid and Mujeeb snared a wicket each against the Aussies, and one should expect them to trouble the out of form Sri Lankan lineup. Dawlat Zadran and Mohammad Nabi are the other key bowlers to be on skipper's radar against the Islanders.

Expected Playing XI

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (W), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Hamid Hassan.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

The Islanders are struggling badly with their poor run of form. They were found wanting against the Kiwis and are in search of a turnaround against Afghanistan.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera & Lahiru Thirimanne

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the sole half-centurion for the Lankans against New Zealand, while Kusal Perera (29) and Thisara Perera (27) were only other batters to reach the double-digit mark. Lahiru Thirimanne failed to provide a good start last time out but is expected to be among the runs against the Afghans.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Lasith Malinga & Suranga Lakmal.

Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal are the key strikers in this lineup, and they will mostly depend on these two to attain few early scalps against Afghanistan. Jeevan Mendis and Isuru Udana are other bowlers to watch out for in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (W), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga.